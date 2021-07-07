Passage To India Saag Curry Simmer Sauce 375G

What an experience!
The image on the packet looked very nice, the description sounded great and my expectations were raised to enjoy a real taste of India. What an experience, and one that I will not be repeating. The green mush that oozed out of the packet reminded me of the mess you find in a babies nappy when they have eaten a vegetable based baby food meal. As we both enjoy every Indian dish and recipe we decided that it was worth using it as it would probably taste a whole lot better than it looked. We cooked some chicken, blended it with a selection of vegetables and served with some rice. Our evening meal was great as we threw this away and had some toast and jam instead. What a let-down this was if the packet had shown an image of a green mush with some vegetables on top we would have expected to see a green mush but the packet shows a thick brown sauce. I certainly will never purchase another sauce in the Passage To India range after this experience.
Yuk
Worst sauce ever, so bland. Nothing like saag. Ruined dinner.
Tasty curry base - just add your own extras
I like this and buy it regularly. Good earthy taste of spinach. Decent level of spice heat and not oily. It's a convenient base rather than a meal in itself though - I add an onion, garlic clove, red chili and if I have it, fresh spinach and coriander. Useful to make a quick, delicious meal from left over roast meat too.
Salt itself
As other review says, there is no flavour. Pure salt itself. I am so glad I didn't put my chicken before tasting it. Went straight to the bin.
Terrible
Salty, foul tasting spice mix. Far worse than the sauces in the jars. Utterly terrible.
Not nice.
Really not nice, didn’t taste like saag in the slightest. I don’t think they’ve used any spices other than salt as it just tasted like pure salt. Wasn’t nice atall, few mouthfuls and it all went in the bin with my rice and roti..