Passage To India Saag Curry Simmer Sauce 375G

1.5(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Saag Curry Simmer Sauce
  • Mild curry with spinach. Just add meat or vegetables
  • This product has been created with the love and guidance of Passage Foods founder and award winning restauranteur Chris Doutre, whose dream has always been to share the beauty of his native cuisine with the world. -
  • Thanks for being part of it :)
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Ready in 20 mins
  • All natural ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Spinach (35%), Onion, Tomatoes [contains Food Acid (Citric Acid)], Corn Starch, Herb & Spices, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Australia

Number of uses

Serving per pack: 4, Serving size: 93.8g

Name and address

  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • Victoria,
  • Australia 3195.

Importer address

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,

Return to

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: 0151 214 3075
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • In Ireland:
  • Rodrigo Trading,

Net Contents

375g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving 93.8g
Energy kJ191179
Energy kcal4643
Fat, total g1.71.6
- saturated g0.20.2
Carbohydrates g5.55.2
- sugars g0.70.7
Protein g1.51.4
Salt mg1.31.2

6 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

What an experience!

1 stars

The image on the packet looked very nice, the description sounded great and my expectations were raised to enjoy a real taste of India. What an experience, and one that I will not be repeating. The green mush that oozed out of the packet reminded me of the mess you find in a babies nappy when they have eaten a vegetable based baby food meal. As we both enjoy every Indian dish and recipe we decided that it was worth using it as it would probably taste a whole lot better than it looked. We cooked some chicken, blended it with a selection of vegetables and served with some rice. Our evening meal was great as we threw this away and had some toast and jam instead. What a let-down this was if the packet had shown an image of a green mush with some vegetables on top we would have expected to see a green mush but the packet shows a thick brown sauce. I certainly will never purchase another sauce in the Passage To India range after this experience.

Yuk

1 stars

Worst sauce ever, so bland. Nothing like saag. Ruined dinner.

Tasty curry base - just add your own extras

4 stars

I like this and buy it regularly. Good earthy taste of spinach. Decent level of spice heat and not oily. It's a convenient base rather than a meal in itself though - I add an onion, garlic clove, red chili and if I have it, fresh spinach and coriander. Useful to make a quick, delicious meal from left over roast meat too.

Salt itself

1 stars

As other review says, there is no flavour. Pure salt itself. I am so glad I didn't put my chicken before tasting it. Went straight to the bin.

Terrible

1 stars

Salty, foul tasting spice mix. Far worse than the sauces in the jars. Utterly terrible.

Not nice.

1 stars

Really not nice, didn’t taste like saag in the slightest. I don’t think they’ve used any spices other than salt as it just tasted like pure salt. Wasn’t nice atall, few mouthfuls and it all went in the bin with my rice and roti..

