By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

C & G First Spoons Peas 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
C & G First Spoons Peas 125G
£ 0.65
£5.20/kg

Product Description

  • Smooth peas purée, heat treated
  • Specially developed to be part of your little one's weaning journey!
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Peas (66%), Water

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours. If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid

Warnings

  • Natural ingredients may cause staining. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
  • Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 211 kJ / 50 kcal
Fat 0.50 g
of which, saturates 0.07 g
Carbohydrate 5.5 g
of which, sugars*3.2 g
Fibre 4.3 g
Protein 3.8 g
Salt*0.01 g
*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only-

Safety information

View more safety information

Natural ingredients may cause staining. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Cow & Gate First Spoons Carrot Puree 125G

£ 0.65
£0.52/100g

New

Cow & Gate Creamed Cottage Pie Jar 125G 4 Mth+

£ 0.65
£5.20/kg

Heinz Mixed Vegetable Jar 120G

£ 0.65
£5.42/kg

Heinz Fruit Medley Custard 4X100g

£ 1.47
£3.68/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here