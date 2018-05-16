C & G First Spoons Peas 125G

Product Description
- Smooth peas purée, heat treated
- Specially developed to be part of your little one's weaning journey!
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Peas (66%), Water
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 48 hours. If feeding direct from the jar, unused portion must be discarded. Best Before: See lid
Warnings
- Natural ingredients may cause staining. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods.
- Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|211 kJ / 50 kcal
|Fat
|0.50 g
|of which, saturates
|0.07 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5 g
|of which, sugars*
|3.2 g
|Fibre
|4.3 g
|Protein
|3.8 g
|Salt*
|0.01 g
|*No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
Safety information
Natural ingredients may cause staining. Breastfeeding is recommended for the first 6 months of life. Please speak with a healthcare professional before introducing solid foods. Safety button on lid, do not use food if raised or damaged.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020