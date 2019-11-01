By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set

Nivea Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Product Description

  • Nivea Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set
  • Keep your skin looking beautiful and healthy this winter with the NIVEA Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set for Her. This gift set contains NIVEA Crème & Oil Pearls Oil Infused Cherry Blossom Shower Cream, 250ml, let the velvety soft lather of this oil-infused shower cream nourish your skin with every shower. The NIVEA Urban Detox cleansing mask contains organic Green Tea extract and Hyaluronic Acid which detoxify and protect the skin from the influences of urban life. The NIVEA Rich Nourishing Body Lotion which nourishes the skin for up to 48 hours leaving noticeably softer, smoother skin. Our NIVEA Intensive Hand Cream, enriched with Almond Oil, provides superior performance and deep nourishment for your dry hands that lasts for 24 hours. The perfect gift to her, to show you care this Christmas.
  • This richly nourishing NIVEA skin treat collection is the perfect gift for someone special. Combining head to toe skin pampering essentials, this set has everything you need to indulge your skin, leaving it feeling soft, moisturised and cared for.
  • NIVEA® Creme & Oil Pearls Oil Infused Cherry Blossom Shower Cream
  • Made in Germany.
  • NIVEA® Rich Nourishing Body Lotion
  • Made in Spain.
  • NIVEA® 1 Minute Urban Skin Detox Mask Moisturise
  • Made in Poland
  • NIVEA® Intensive Hand Cream
  • Made in Spain.
  • NIVEA® Body Moisturising Mousse Nourishing
  • Made in Germany.
  • Shower Puff
  • Country of Origin: China.
  • Materials: Puff 100% polyester, Handle 50% cotton and 50% polyester.
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • I chose this just for you
  • All over winter skin indulgent treats your skin will love

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Creme & Oil Pearls Oil Infused Cherry Blossom Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Parfum, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Chloride, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-3 Distearate, Mannitol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Geroaiol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, CI 77492, NIVEA® Rich Nourishing Body Lotion: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cera Microcristallina, PEG-40 Sorbitan Perisostearate, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, NIVEA® 1 Minute Urban Skin Detox Mask Moisturise: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Methylpropanediol, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Glucosylrutin, Isoquercitrin, Ethylhexylglycerin, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, BHT, Parfum, CI 42090, NIVEA® Intensive Hand Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Distarch Phosphate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, NIVEA® Body Moisturising Mousse Nourishing: Aqua, Glycerin, Isobutane, C15-19 Alkane, Isopropyl Palmitate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Propane, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Alcohol Denat., Dimethicone, Butane, Distarch Phosphate, Talc, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC. Keep out of reach of children. 7% per mass of the content are flammable.

Name and address

Return to

  • www.NIVEA.com

Safety information

Using Product Information

Lovely set

5 stars

I purchased this product last week and I have to say it is such a lovely product! It comes with a variety of skin products (shower/hands/body/mask moisture/body mousse) it’s very cheap, affordable and makes a lovely Christmas gift

Mrs

5 stars

I love everything with Nivea. My skin is moisturized after them. I would love to get this product. Thank you

Nivea winter skin indulgence set

5 stars

It is lovely gift set. Nice eyecatching packing with 5 full size product and a shower puff. The set gives you full body pampering experience. The draw back is only there are 2 body moisturiser in it, may be change one for a different product like foot cream or face cream or lip balm. I would be happy to get such a nice gift set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Softness

5 stars

Leave skin soft and very moist a great set for anyone as it has everything that someone needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love gift set

4 stars

This product looked luxurious and felt luxurious I loved the products in the gift set and had a great selection. The bottles were a nice size especially the hand cream which usually comes in a much smaller bottle. The hand cream I have used several times on my extremely dry worn hands and has made ever so soft and smells Amazing! This would make a excellent present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beat Your Dry Skin Winter Blues

5 stars

Loved this Nivea set which definitely covers all your winter blues. The stand out product for me was the body mousse which was creamy and melted into my skin easily. The detox mask left my face feeling refreshed and hydrated. The shower Creme had a delicate fragrance and left my skin hydrated and not dried out after a shower. The hand cream melted into my skin very quickly and immediately felt soft. Lastly I tried the rich moisturising serum which melted into the skin quickly the only downside was it was quite runny and came out of the bottle too fast. Overall a well deserved 5 out of 5 for keeping my skin from drying out over winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set for her

5 stars

The Nivea winter skin Indulge set contains all normal large and normal sizes so you plenty of each product. The hand cream is a perfect size to carry in your bag or to use at home. The set comes with a shower puff that comes with it of a good quality in my opinion and was very soft to use. The moisture mousse was very easy to use, it absorbed fast into my skin and left me feeling well moisturised. There was lotion included in the set that contained Moisture Serum and Almond Oil which was very effective. The large box would make the set look impressive when wrapped. The set includes a great cherry blossom shower cream which smelt amazing. I enjoyed using the 1 minute mask that contained organic Green Tea extract, it left my face feeling well cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful Christmas stocking filler

5 stars

This is an indulgent gift, which is suitable for sensitive skin. They have a nice smell to them and leave your skin silky soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing selection of products

5 stars

What a brilliant set by Nivea! This is a all in one winter survival kit for the whole of your body. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love nivea

5 stars

I've used nivea for years and it never fails to impress! I suffer with eczema and it never irrates it! When I apply my skin feels amazing

