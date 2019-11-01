Nivea Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set

Lovely set
I purchased this product last week and I have to say it is such a lovely product! It comes with a variety of skin products (shower/hands/body/mask moisture/body mousse) it’s very cheap, affordable and makes a lovely Christmas gift
Mrs
I love everything with Nivea. My skin is moisturized after them. I would love to get this product. Thank you
Nivea winter skin indulgence set
It is lovely gift set. Nice eyecatching packing with 5 full size product and a shower puff. The set gives you full body pampering experience. The draw back is only there are 2 body moisturiser in it, may be change one for a different product like foot cream or face cream or lip balm. I would be happy to get such a nice gift set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Softness
Leave skin soft and very moist a great set for anyone as it has everything that someone needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love gift set
This product looked luxurious and felt luxurious I loved the products in the gift set and had a great selection. The bottles were a nice size especially the hand cream which usually comes in a much smaller bottle. The hand cream I have used several times on my extremely dry worn hands and has made ever so soft and smells Amazing! This would make a excellent present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beat Your Dry Skin Winter Blues
Loved this Nivea set which definitely covers all your winter blues. The stand out product for me was the body mousse which was creamy and melted into my skin easily. The detox mask left my face feeling refreshed and hydrated. The shower Creme had a delicate fragrance and left my skin hydrated and not dried out after a shower. The hand cream melted into my skin very quickly and immediately felt soft. Lastly I tried the rich moisturising serum which melted into the skin quickly the only downside was it was quite runny and came out of the bottle too fast. Overall a well deserved 5 out of 5 for keeping my skin from drying out over winter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Winter Skin Indulgence Gift Set for her
The Nivea winter skin Indulge set contains all normal large and normal sizes so you plenty of each product. The hand cream is a perfect size to carry in your bag or to use at home. The set comes with a shower puff that comes with it of a good quality in my opinion and was very soft to use. The moisture mousse was very easy to use, it absorbed fast into my skin and left me feeling well moisturised. There was lotion included in the set that contained Moisture Serum and Almond Oil which was very effective. The large box would make the set look impressive when wrapped. The set includes a great cherry blossom shower cream which smelt amazing. I enjoyed using the 1 minute mask that contained organic Green Tea extract, it left my face feeling well cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderful Christmas stocking filler
This is an indulgent gift, which is suitable for sensitive skin. They have a nice smell to them and leave your skin silky soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing selection of products
What a brilliant set by Nivea! This is a all in one winter survival kit for the whole of your body. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love nivea
I've used nivea for years and it never fails to impress! I suffer with eczema and it never irrates it! When I apply my skin feels amazing