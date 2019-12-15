By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Raffaello 100G

Ferrero Raffaello 100G

£ 4.00
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
  • Visit us at www.ferrero.co.uk and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RaffaelloUKandIreland.
  • The Raffaello recipe is a harmonious blend of carefully selected ingredients: white Californian almonds and coconut from the Pacific Islands. Raffaello is simply, pure pleasure.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Desiccated Coconut 25.5%, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

  • 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy (kJ / kcal)2606 / 628
Fat (g)48.6
of which Saturates (g)29.7
Carbohydrate (g)38.3
of which Sugars (g)33.3
Protein (g)7.2
Salt (g)0.305

