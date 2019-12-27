Aptamil Sensavia 3 Growing Up Milk Formula 800G

Product Description
- Growing Up Milk 1-2 Years
- As part of a varied and balanced weaning diet.
- We are devoted to providing you & your baby our very best.
- Our Nutricia factories don't produce for any retailer brands.
- Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk is a fortified milk drink based on partially hydrolysed milk protein for young children aged 1-2 years
- Vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- Calcium needed for normal growth and development of bone
- Essential Fatty Acids (ALA & LA) for normal growth and development. Benefit obtained from a daily intake of 2g ALA and 10g LA
- GOS/FOS (9:1) a blend of Galacto- and Fructo-oligosaccharides
- 2 beakers a day
- Just 2 x 150ml beakers each day of Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk is one way to help meet your toddler's recommended intake of Vitamin D, Iron and Calcium, in combination with a varied balanced diet.
- Do not use if your toddler has been diagnosed cow's milk allergy.
- 40 years of research
- Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts are devoted to bringing you and your toddler the latest discoveries our research has to offer. Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research, we have developed Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk, a tailored formulation for toddlers from 1-2 years, based on partially hydrolysed milk protein where the milk protein has been broken into smaller pieces.
- Due to the blend of ingredients you may notice a change in your toddler's stool consistency (looser) and colour (greener). This is perfectly normal and temporary.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
Nutricia Bringing Science to early Life
- Tailored with milk protein broken into smaller pieces
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein Concentrate, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Maize Starch, Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Calciumphosphate, Fish Oil, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Inositol, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, L-Carnitine, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodine, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation and Feeding guide
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your toddler ill.
- We recommend giving your toddler about 2 x 150ml beakers of Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk a day, as part of a balanced diet. Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk is tailored to help meet the nutritional needs of toddlers from 1 year onwards.
- No. of beakers: Approx 1 beaker, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.7g): 5, Quantity of water per feed: 150ml, 5fl oz
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- 1 Wash hands. Measure 150ml or 5fl oz boiled, cooled water in to a clean beaker.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 3 Replace lid on beaker.
- 4 Shake vertically and vigorously (for 10 seconds) until powder is dissolved.
- 5 Check temperature and drink immediately.
- Improved design for ease and convenience
- 1. Protected
- To open, break both quality seals on the outer rim of the pack. To open inner foil, pull both wings together.
- 2 Hygienic
- There is a handy leveller built into each side of the pack. Store your scoop in the holder provided so that it is kept safe and secure.
- 3. Convenient handling
- Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up drinks, discard unfinished drinks as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat drinks in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Toddlers should be supervised at all times when eating and drinking. Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. If the milk separates, shake the beaker vigorously to mix and use as normal.
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF YOUR TODDLER HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COW'S MILK ALLERGY.
Name and address
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Nitricia Ireland Ltd,
Return to
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights as a consumer.
- Visit Aptaclub for expert advice and support
- www.aptaclub.co.uk
- 0800 996 1000 (24/7 service)
- Block 1,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Upper age limit
2 Years
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared drink
|%RI*
|Energy
|273 kJ
|-
|65 kcal
|Fat
|2.9 g
|of which, saturates
|1.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|8 g
|of which, sugars
|6.7 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|Vitamin D3
|1.4 µg
|20%
|Vitamin E
|1.0 mg α-TE
|20%
|Vitamin K1
|4.8 µg
|40%
|Vitamin C
|9 mg
|20%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.11 mg
|16%
|Vitamin B12
|0.08 µg
|10%
|Calcium
|59 mg
|10.7%
|Iron
|1 mg
|12.5%
|Iodine
|13 µg
|16%
|GOS/FOS◇
|0.8 g
|Essential fatty acids
|0.47 g
|- Linoleic acid (LA)
|0.4 g
|- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
|0.07 g
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|◇ Galacto-oligosaccharides/ Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
|* %Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF YOUR TODDLER HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COW'S MILK ALLERGY.
