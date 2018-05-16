Alpro Dessert Moments Almond Vanilla 2 X 125G

- Energy305 kJ 72 kcal-%
Product Description
- Soya dessert with almonds, vanilla, with added calcium and vitamins.
- Alpro
- Caring for people & planet
- #plantpower
- 30% less sugars*
- Enjoy the creamy texture and nutty taste of real almonds in Alpro® dessert moments.
- Perfectly blended with sweet vanilla, experience the flavour of smooth almonds in this delicious dessert, which contains 30% less sugars than the market reference in chilled desserts.*
- Good for you: 100% plant-based, 30% less sugars, naturally low in fat, easy to digest as naturally lactose free.
- Good for the planet
- Alpros® products use less land and water and generate less C02 than dairy products.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Enjoy plant power
- Soya & almond dessert
- ProTerra Certified - sustainability Non-GMO
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Vegan
- Pack size: 250g
- Naturally low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Hulled Soya Beans (6%), Modified Starch, Almond (1.7%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavour, Thickener (Carrageenan), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
- UK 0333 300 0900
- ROI 1800 992 878
Net Contents
2 x 125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|305 kJ / 72 kcal
|Fat
|2.1 g
|Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6 g
|Sugars
|8.1 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Lactose
|nil
|of which
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|*= 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
