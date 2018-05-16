Florette Sweet Crispy Salad 85G

Product Description
- A colourful mix of sweet butterhead and red multileaf, delicate lambs lettuce and crisp apollo
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- No bitter leaves
- Washed & ready to eat
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Salad Leaves in variable proportions: Red Butterhead Multileaf, Red Multileaf Lettuce, Apollo Lettuce, Lambs Lettuce
Storage
Keep refrigeratedTo keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours.
Name and address
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at:
- contactuk@florette.com
- Or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
- Florette UK,
- Wood End Lane,
- Staffordshire,
- WS13 8NF.
- Florette Ireland,
- PO Box No 13035,
- Dublin 3.
- www.florettesalad.co.uk
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (25g)
|Energy
|69kJ / 17kcal
|17kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.4g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.00g
|0.00g
