Fulfil Chocolate Peanut Butter Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

Product Description
- Vitamin & Protein Bar with milk chocolate coating and Peanut butter flavour, with Sweeteners.
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- <3g sugar
- 20g protein
- 9 vitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (22%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Roasted Peanut Pieces (7%), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide*, Water, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Peanut Paste, Salt, Flavouring, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vitamins (Vitamins C, E, B6, B12, B1, B2, B3, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), *Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Cereals containing Gluten and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- Tel: +353 1 6120656
- fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|RI (%)
|Per serving 55 g
|RI (%)
|Energy (kJ)
|1611 kJ
|886 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|386 kcal
|212 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|9.5 g
|of which saturates
|8.5 g
|4.7 g
|Carbohydrate
|27 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3.3 g
|1.8 g
|of which polyols
|22 g
|12 g
|Fibre
|5.4 g
|3.0 g
|Protein
|37 g
|20 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.55 g
|Vitamin E
|6.6 mg
|55
|3.6 mg
|30
|Vitamin C
|44 mg
|55
|24 mg
|30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.6 mg
|55
|0.3 mg
|30
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.8 mg
|55
|0.4 mg
|30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8.8 mg
|55
|4.8 mg
|30
|Vitamin B6
|0.8 mg
|55
|0.4 mg
|30
|Folic Acid
|109 µg
|55
|60.0 µg
|30
|Vitamin B12
|1.4 µg
|55
|0.8 µg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3 mg
|55
|1.8 mg
|30
|Vitamins:
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
