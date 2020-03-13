By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Chocolate Peanut Butter Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Chocolate Peanut Butter Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.50
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • Vitamin & Protein Bar with milk chocolate coating and Peanut butter flavour, with Sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • <3g sugar
  • 20g protein
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

No Added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (22%) (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Flavouring), Milk Protein, Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Roasted Peanut Pieces (7%), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide*, Water, No Added Sugar White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener [Maltitol], Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithins], Natural Flavouring), Palm Fat, Peanut Paste, Salt, Flavouring, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Vitamins (Vitamins C, E, B6, B12, B1, B2, B3, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), *Isomalto-Oligosaccharide is a source of Glucose

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Cereals containing Gluten and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • Tel: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gRI (%)Per serving 55 gRI (%)
Energy (kJ)1611 kJ886 kJ
Energy (kcal)386 kcal212 kcal
Fat 17 g9.5 g
of which saturates 8.5 g4.7 g
Carbohydrate 27 g15 g
of which sugars 3.3 g1.8 g
of which polyols 22 g12 g
Fibre 5.4 g3.0 g
Protein 37 g20 g
Salt 1.0 g0.55 g
Vitamin E 6.6 mg553.6 mg30
Vitamin C 44 mg5524 mg30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 0.6 mg550.3 mg30
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.8 mg550.4 mg30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8.8 mg554.8 mg30
Vitamin B6 0.8 mg550.4 mg30
Folic Acid 109 µg5560.0 µg30
Vitamin B12 1.4 µg550.8 µg30
Pantothenic acid 3.3 mg551.8 mg30
Vitamins:----
RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

