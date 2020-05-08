By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Jarlsberg Cheese 230G

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Medium Fat Hard Cheese
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Norway to a secret recipe. Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1512kJ/364 kcal
Fat 28.0g
(of which saturates 18.0g)
Carbohydrate 0.0g
(of which sugars 0.0g)
Protein 28.0g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

MY favourite cheese

5 stars

Jarlesberg is my favourite cheese. Good price when on offer - but don't allow substitutions!

