Adidas Pure Game Trio Giftset

- The true sport brand for men and women, offering the best and most complete personal care line to be at your best 24/7/365 in any situation. Whether you like, love or live sports, adidas Body Care unlocks your full potential. Get ready. Inspired by diversity and strength, adidas Pure Game Eau de Toilette is a bold and unexpected fragrance. Rugged and masculine, it pays tribute to the world's most popular sport in which eleven individuals come together as one and make magic happen. The fragrance opens with a surprising blend of sparkling grapefruit and mandarin enhanced with the fizzy green basil and spicy fresh pepper. The heart of this creation reveals a radiant elegance and modern masculinity thanks to the aromatic lavender and the wood accord of guaiac and cypress. The dry-down unveils an addictive and natural facet of rare patchouli and tamboti combined with the sensual notes of tonka and incense. Adidas Pure Game is a passionate fragrance for football fans and players all over the world, proving that impossible is nothing whenever teamwork is involved.
- A woody, aromatic fragrance :
- - Top notes : Surprising blend of sparkling grapefruit and mandarin enhanced with the fizzy green basil and spicy fresh pepper.
- - Heart notes : Radiant elegance and modern masculinity thanks to the aromatic lavender and the wood accord of guaiac and cypress.
- - Base notes : Addictive and natural facet of rare patchouli and tamboti combined with the sensual notes of tonka and incense.
EDT: Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/Eau, Parfum/Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Linalool, Limonene, Benzophenone-3, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, BHT, Geraniol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue No.1 (CI 42090), Ext.D&C Violet No.2 (CI 60730), DBS: Butane-Isobutane-Propane, Alcohol Denat., Parfum/Fragrance, Propylene Glycol, Menthyl PCA, Limonene, Ethyl Menthane Carboxamide, Linalool, Menthyl Lactate, Coumarin, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Citral, Vanillyl Butyl Ether, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, BHT, SG: Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum/Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Coco-Glucoside, Citric Acid, Menthol, Disodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Polyquaternium-7, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrated Silica, Guaiacum Officinale Wood Extract, Sodium Phosphate, BHT, FD&C Yellow No.6 (CI 15985), FD&C Yellow No.5 (CI 19140), FD&C Blue No.1 (CI 42090)
