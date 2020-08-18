Thai Taste Thai Coconut Sticky Rice Mango Kit 194G

Product Description
- Thai Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango Kit
- Charity
- Thai Taste supports the Duang Prateep Foundation; a truly worthy cause supporting poverty stricken people and vulnerable communities in Thailand.
- One of the most famous desserts to come out of Thailand is now available in an easy kit! Surprisingly simple to make and incredibly tasty! This kit includes cooked sticky rice, sweet coconut milk custard and toasted mung beans for a satisfying crunch. Perfect with sweet mangoes or why not try with a different seasonal fruit everytime! Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Real Thai
- Just add mango or fruit
- Ready in -15- mins
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 194G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Sticky Rice: Sticky Rice (59%), Water, Rice Bran Oil, Coconut Custard: Coconut Milk (55%), Water, Sugar, Palm Sugar, Salt, Toasted Mung Beans
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also handles Peanuts, Nuts, Soybean and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, use all ingredients.Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
194g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|863 kJ/206kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|- of which saturates
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|35g
|- of which sugars
|9.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.36g
|Nutritionals based on contents, not the serving suggestion
|-
