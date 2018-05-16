By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Street Kitchen Moroccan Lemon Chicken Kit 255G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Street Kitchen Moroccan Lemon Chicken Kit 255G
£ 2.90
£11.38/kg

Product Description

  • Moroccan Lemon Chicken Moroccan Scratch Kit
  • A mild yet tangy Moroccan style simmer sauce combining lemon with exotic spices. Just add meat & vegetables.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Three simple steps
  • Serves 3 - 4 in 20 mins
  • Just a hint of spice
  • Also great with beef, seafood or vegetables
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion, Tomatoes, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Garlic, Spices, Citrus Peel, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, White Vinegar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Herb Extract, Natural Flavour, Natural Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store unopened in a cool dry location.

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • Victoria,
  • Australia 3195.

Importer address

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,

Return to

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: 0151 214 3075
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • In Ireland:
  • Rodrigo Trading,

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy 392 kJ / 93 kcal251 kJ / 60 kcal
Fat 3.9g2.5g
of which saturates 0.5gLess than 0.5g
Carbohydrate 15.6g10g
of which sugars 4.7g3g
Protein 3.1g2g
Salt 1.8g1.1g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

