Tesco 5 Reindeer Chocolate Mini Rolls
- Energy499kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars11.2g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1957kJ / 467kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate mini rolls with vanilla frosting, enrobed in milk chocolate decorated with white compound decomat and sugar paste decoration.
- MILK CHOCOLATE COATED Chocolate sponge rolled with vanilla flavour frosting for a festive treat
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Vanilla Flavour Filling (26%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Soya Flour, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Potato Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Tristearate, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Egg White, Colours (Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Plain Caramel, Iron Oxide), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini roll (25 g)
|Energy
|1957kJ / 467kcal
|499kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|13.3g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.4g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|43.8g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
