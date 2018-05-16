Bulldog Ultimate Beard Care Kit

Product Description
- Original Ultimate Beard Care Kit
- All Bulldog Skincare products are purpose built to help men look and feel their best.
- We care about doing things properly so our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances or ingredients from animal sources. We also add amazing natural ingredients to all our products. Our Original line contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. When it comes to taking care of your skin, Bulldog is man's best friend.
- Beard Comb made in China.
- Beard Scissors made in Italy.
- Tin made in China.
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Original Beard Oil: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Borago Officinalis Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Limonene, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Tocopherol, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Citral, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner: Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates Copolymer, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Potassium Sorbate, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Limonene, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Original Beard Balm: Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Tocopherol, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Sodium Hydroxide, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Evernia Prunastri (Oakmoss) Extract, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Products made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Original Beard Oil
- Directions: Drop the desired amount of oil into palm. Apply evenly to facial hair and skin.
- Original Beard Shampoo & Conditioner
- Directions: Apply a small amount, massage well into beard and rinse thoroughly.
- Original Beard Balm
- Directions: Rub a small amount into hands and apply evenly over beard.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Return to
- Bulldog Skincare,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
- bulldogskincare.com
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019