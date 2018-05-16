We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Yogiyo Hot & Zingy Chilli & Wasabi Sauce 110G

Yogiyo Hot & Zingy Chilli & Wasabi Sauce 110G
£ 1.80
£1.64/100g

Product Description

  • Wasabi Hot Sauce
  • "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
  • Sue & Ben
  • Xoxo
  • Hot & zingy
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pour on everything
  • Firing up the demon within
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Syrup, Korean Gochujang Chilli Paste (4%) (Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Water, Seasoning Sauce (Red Pepper Powder, Water, Salt, Onion, Garlic), Salt, Defatted Soybean Flour, Wheat, Ethanol, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Seed Koji (Fermented Rice)), Pickled Red Chilli (4%) (Red Chilli, Salt, Acetic Acid), Salt, Wasabi Paste (3%) (Horseradish, Wasabi, Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Flavouring), Onion, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Oleoresin Capsicum

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Limited,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Ln,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g
Energy 439kJ / 104kcal
Fat 1.7g
Of which Saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 20g
Of which Sugars 13.9g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 4.43g

