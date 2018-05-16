Yogiyo Hot & Zingy Chilli & Wasabi Sauce 110G

Product Description
- Wasabi Hot Sauce
- "At Yogiyo, very little has changed from our humble beginnings in our beloved street food van, we've always shared our passion so that everyone can enjoy the glorious flavour of authentic Korean street food."
- Sue & Ben
- Xoxo
- Hot & zingy
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- Pour on everything
- Firing up the demon within
- Vegan
- Pack size: 110G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar Syrup, Korean Gochujang Chilli Paste (4%) (Wheat Flour, Corn Syrup, Water, Seasoning Sauce (Red Pepper Powder, Water, Salt, Onion, Garlic), Salt, Defatted Soybean Flour, Wheat, Ethanol, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Seed Koji (Fermented Rice)), Pickled Red Chilli (4%) (Red Chilli, Salt, Acetic Acid), Salt, Wasabi Paste (3%) (Horseradish, Wasabi, Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Flavouring), Onion, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Sesame Seeds, Paprika Extract, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Oleoresin Capsicum
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 weeks.For Best Before End: See Lid
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Limited,
- Kimbell Mews,
- Humfrey Ln,
- Boughton,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|Energy
|439kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|Of which Sugars
|13.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|4.43g
