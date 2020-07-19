By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kabuto Spicy Garlic Ramen Noodle Meal Kit 150G

Kabuto Spicy Garlic Ramen Noodle Meal Kit 150G
£ 3.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • A spicy garlic chicken broth, with ramen noodles and a shichimi togarashi topping.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian inspired flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • Our brand-new Meal Kits contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are made with high quality authentic Asian ingredients and are handcrafted in the UK.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Light up your meal time with Kabuto Noodles Meal Kits.
  • Kabuto Noodle Meal Kits are delicious and filling ramen noodle soups, serving 2 and ready in just 15 minutes.
  • This meal kit contains 2 ramen noodle nests, 1 pot of spicy garlic chicken broth and 1 pot of shichimi togarashi topping. All you need to do is add fresh vegetables and chicken.
  • Kabuto Noodles produce delicious Asian inspired instant noodles and noodle kits made with real and natural ingredients.
  • You'll find absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • “The Ultimate Warrior Leaves No Noodles, Except In His Mind.”
  • Green Dot
  • Noodle packaging - Widely Recycled
  • True warriors always recycle
  • Serves dinner for 2 in just 15 minutes
  • Just add fresh vegetables and chicken
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

The Noodles 125g - Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, The Paste 25g - Glucose Syrup, Salt, Chicken Extract, Natural Garlic Flavouring, Salted Black Beans (Soya), Water, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Natural Flavouring, Crushed Chillies, Sunflower Oil, The Topping 5g - Ground Red Pepper, Ground Spices (Ginger, Chilli Powder, Turmeric), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Salt, Orange Peel Granules, Onion Granules, Paprika Flakes, Onion Powder, Coarse Sea Salt, Crushed Chilli, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Box.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Add:
  • 1-2 cooked chicken breasts, thinly sliced.
  • 1 pak choi, thinly sliced, a handful each of beansprouts and bamboo shoots, a few chopped spring onions, a sprinkling of coriander.
  • Or Try:
  • Any Asian greens, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms or baby corn.
  • Cooked prawns instead of chicken.
  • A chopped fresh red chilli for extra heat.
  • Behold, Samurai, the 3 Steps to Ramen:
  • Step 1) Add stock paste to a saucepan, dissolve in 1 litre of boiling water and simmer gently.
  • Step 2) Add both noodle nests and sliced pak choi to simmering stock for 3 minutes (ensuring noodles are fully submerged).
  • Step 3) Pour contents into 2 bowls, top with sliced cooked chicken, beansprouts and bamboo shoots, finish with chopped spring onions, coriander and shichimi togarashi topping.
  • Now you are ready to eat like a Samurai
  • This meal kit makes dinner for 2.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.

Return to

  • Return To
  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.
  • www.kabutonoodles.com

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g*Per Serving*
Energy (kJ)157kJ904kJ
Energy (kcal)37kcal214kcal
Fat 0.4g2.3g
Of Which Saturates 0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrates6.8g39.3g
Of Which Sugars 0.5g3.1g
Protein 1.4g7.8g
Salt 0.43g2.5g
*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack--
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

