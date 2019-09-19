Seachill Seafood Selection 200G

seafood let down
the mussels were perfect the prawns a little over cooked but the squid rings were like rubber
Mussells (Mollusc) (40%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Squid (Mollusc) (19%), Salt
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Packed in the UK, prawns farmed in Thailand or Vietnam
Contains 2 servings
200g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold 1/2 of a pack (100g)
|Energy kJ
|377kJ
|Energy kcal
|89kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.1g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|Protein
|17.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
CAUTION! This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell. This product may contain a natural membrane. Please take care when eating.
