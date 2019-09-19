By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Seachill Seafood Selection 200G

3(1)Write a review
Seachill Seafood Selection 200G
£ 3.50
£1.75/100g

Product Description

  • Seafood selection of cooked mussel (Mytilus edulis) meat, cooked squid (Todarodes pacificus), cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • Ready to eat
  • A carefully prepared medley of mussels, king prawns and squid rings
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Mussells (Mollusc) (40%), King Prawn (Crustacean) (39%), Squid (Mollusc) (19%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Molluscs

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the UK, prawns farmed in Thailand or Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissapate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • CAUTION!
  • This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell. This product may contain a natural membrane.
  • Please take care when eating.

Name and address

  • Seachill,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 2TG.

Return to

  • Seachill,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 2TG.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold 1/2 of a pack (100g)
Energy kJ377kJ
Energy kcal89kcal
Fat 2.0g
of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrate <0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g
Fibre <0.1g
Protein 17.7g
Salt 1.3g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION! This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell. This product may contain a natural membrane. Please take care when eating.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

seafood let down

3 stars

the mussels were perfect the prawns a little over cooked but the squid rings were like rubber

Usually bought next

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Ingredients Spanish Paella Rice 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Bay Fishmongers King Prawns 150G

£ 1.75
£11.67/kg

Tesco Mussel 150G

£ 1.20
£0.80/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here