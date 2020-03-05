By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peckish Natural Balance Energy Ball Feeder 320G

1(1)Write a review
Peckish Natural Balance Energy Ball Feeder 320G
£ 3.00
£9.38/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary feed for wild birds
  • Ready to use feeder
  • Enriched with sunflower seeds
  • Refillable & reusable
  • Easy to refill & clean
  • Tough & durable metal wire ideal for clinging birds
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate, Ground Maize, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Seed (4%), Red Dari, Ground Mixed Seeds

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

For Best Before End & Batch No. Please See Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use for the first time:
  • Lift open the top lid and take out the wrapped 4x Natural Balance Energy Balls. Remove the energy balls from the protective wrap and place back into the feeder. Hang the feeder in your garden for wild birds to enjoy.
  • Where to site:
  • Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight.
  • Feeding Tips
  • With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds can become reliant upon your help.
  • Hygiene
  • Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
  • Clean feeding and drinking area regularly with a mild disinfectant
  • Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases

Name and address

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.

Return to

  • Westland Horticulture Limited,
  • 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
  • Granville Road,
  • Dungannon,
  • County Tyrone,
  • BT70 1NJ.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1480 443 789
  • customerservices@westlandhorticulture.com
  • www.gardenhealth.com/peckish

Net Contents

4 x 80g ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Need more information on this.

1 stars

What the container is made from would be useful as our Squrriles eat plastic in around 60.seconds!

