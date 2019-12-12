Levi Roots Jerk Wrap Kit Reggae Reggae Sauce 440G

Product Description
- Wrap Kit Consisting of Tortilla Wraps, Jerk Spice Blend and Reggae Reggae Jerk BBQ Sauce
- My new wrap kit Gives you the key ingredients to enjoy a Caribbean style Jerk BBQ Wrap. Fabulicious as a quick meal to share with your friends and family so you can enjoy the island vibe round your table.
- More Love!!
- Levi Roots
- My story started from humble beginnings in a tiny village in Jamaica called content, where my grandmother taught me the art of mixing Caribbean flavours and where I first discovered my love of reggae music.
- Tortillas packed in a protective atmosphere
- Put some music in your food
- Ready in 15 mins
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- Pack size: 440g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
- May Contain: Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use immediately.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- You will need
- Diced chicken breast (500g), diced red or green pepper, sliced red onion, oil: 2tbsps.
- 3 Eaaasy steps!
- 1 Prep it & stir it up
- In a bowl, mix the above ingredients with the jerk spice rub. Cook the chicken in the oven (200C) for around 15 mins or fry up in a pan until cooked through.
- 2 Do the wrap'
- Heat the wraps either for 10 seconds in the microwave, or quickly in a frying pan just enough to turn them a light golden colour.
- 3 Put some music in your food
- Grab a warm wrap and get filling with the jerk chicken mix and a generous helping of the reggae reggae sauce. Roll it up and enjoy!
- Tip!
- Instead of chicken, why not try rubbing the easy-going spices onto fish or veg?
Name and address
- Made for:
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
440g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Maize Flour, Ground Tomato, Salt, Ground Allspice, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Ground Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Chilli Powder, Scotch Bonnet Pepper Powder, Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Turmeric, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1281kJ/ 306kcal Fat 7.7g of which saturates 1.1g Carbohydrate 44g of which sugars 8.1g Protein 9.1g Salt 13.2g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Barley Malt Vinegar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Red Scotch Bonnet Chilli Purée (1.3%) [Scotch Bonnet Chilli Peppers (1%), Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid], Garlic Purée, Colour (Plain Caramel), Salt, Ginger Purée, Ground Allspice (0.3%), Spring Onion, Ground Black Pepper, Black Pepper, Herbs (0.1%), Paprika, Ground Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Dried Basil, Thyme, Thyme
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 579kJ/ 137kcal Fat <0.5g of which saturates <0.1g Carbohydrate 33g of which sugars 30g Protein 0.5g Salt 1.08g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Stabilisers (Glycerol, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Guar Gum), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Wheat Fibre, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flour Treatment Agent (L - Cysteine)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100g Energy 1327kJ/ 315kcal Fat 7.7g of which saturates 3.0g Carbohydrate 53g of which sugars 5.0g Protein 7.2g Salt 2.0g
