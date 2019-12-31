By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Oven Baked Beetroot & Sweet Chilli 6X23g

4(4)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Oven Baked Beetroot & Sweet Chilli 6X23g
£ 1.50
£1.09/100g

Offer

Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy420 kJ 100 kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.3 g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3 g
    2%
  • Sugars4.5 g
    5%
  • Salt0.33 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 420 kJ

Product Description

  • 6 x Wheat, Potato and Beetroot Snack with a Sweet Chilli Jam Flavour
  • - Delicious beetroot snacks seasoned with paprika and baked to perfection
  • - 40% less fat than regular vegetable chips
  • - A tasty alternative to crisps, enjoy Walkers Baked on-the-go or paired with your favourite lunchtime sandwich
  • - Made with no artificial colours or MSG
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Discover Walkers Baked Beetroot Snacks, flavoured with a dusting of Sweet Chilli Jam seasoning and oven-baked to perfection. Clocking in at 40% less fat than regular vegetable crisps, Walkers Baked Beetroot Snacks are the perfect mid-day snack, on-the-go bite or weekday lunchbox filler.
  • The Walkers Baked range includes a variety of delicious crisps and snacks that contain up to 50% less fat than regular crisps - all without compromising on the Walkers flavour you know and love. Try the classic Walkers Baked flavours or upgrade your lunchbox with an irresistible pack of Walkers Baked with Veg, Walkers Baked Fusions or Walkers Baked Crackers.
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Dried Potato (contains Sulphites), Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Powder (10%), Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Sweet Chilli Jam Seasoning [Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Molasses, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices (Chilli Powder, Garlic), Colour (Paprika Extract)], Maltodextrin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Barley, Oats, Made in a factory that also handles: Peanuts, Nuts, Celery, Mustard, Sesame, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 23g (%*) PackPer 100 g
Energy 420 kJ1824 kJ
-100 kcal (5%*)434 kcal
Fat 3.3 g (5%*)14 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g (2%*)1.5 g
Carbohydrate 15 g67 g
of which Sugars 4.5 g (5%*)20 g
Fibre 0.8 g3.4 g
Protein 1.6 g7.2 g
Salt 0.33 g (5%*)1.43 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Be prepared to buy again!

5 stars

Very tasty and super moorish!!! Nicest baked snack I have found.

Just so irresistible!!!

5 stars

Just so irresistible!!!

Nice flavour, horrid texture

2 stars

Well the flavour was nice. However they left a slimy, sticky mashed up residue all over my back teeth after eating just 4 or 5 crisps. I bought them thinking they were beetroot crisps, but after trying them I read the back and realised they are a mix of potato, wheat and beetroot. That would be find if the texture was OK, but it really isn't. I won't be having them again and I won't try the sweet potato version either as I guess that's similar.

We're craving them. sweet & healthy

5 stars

Bought for the first time one week ago & now we're craving them. There was some misery when they were lost. Subtle sweet pickle flavour satisfying a need for something sweet in what seems a genuinely healthy alternative. Make regular crisps seem too greasy. Seem to get a good number per packet They look a lovely colour, pleasing packaging

