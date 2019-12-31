Walkers Oven Baked Beetroot & Sweet Chilli 6X23g

Be prepared to buy again!
Very tasty and super moorish!!! Nicest baked snack I have found.
Just so irresistible!!!
Nice flavour, horrid texture
Well the flavour was nice. However they left a slimy, sticky mashed up residue all over my back teeth after eating just 4 or 5 crisps. I bought them thinking they were beetroot crisps, but after trying them I read the back and realised they are a mix of potato, wheat and beetroot. That would be find if the texture was OK, but it really isn't. I won't be having them again and I won't try the sweet potato version either as I guess that's similar.
We're craving them. sweet & healthy
Bought for the first time one week ago & now we're craving them. There was some misery when they were lost. Subtle sweet pickle flavour satisfying a need for something sweet in what seems a genuinely healthy alternative. Make regular crisps seem too greasy. Seem to get a good number per packet They look a lovely colour, pleasing packaging