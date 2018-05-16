Peckish Spring & Summer Seed Mix 1Kg

Product Description
- A complementary feed for wild birds
- Seed Mix...
- Most garden birds start to breed during the Spring so they need a seed mix that is filled with protein and high energy ingredients in order to support them with rearing their young.
- High in Protein
- To help support growth & development.
- Support Fledgling Development
- Help improve the chances of young chicks and fledglings being successfully reared.
- Calvita® Vitamin Mix
- Enriched with our unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that garden birds need to stay healthy. Calvita includes...
- Carotenoids
- Develops feather colour
- Protects from sunlight damage
- Calcium
- Promotes bone & feather growth
- Essential for egg production
- Vitamins A, D, E & Biotin
- Strengthens beaks & bones
- Helps growth & reproduction
- Give these birds a helping hand...
- Dunnock, Robin, House Sparrow, Long Tailed Tit, Goldfinch, Bullfinch, Blue Tit, Great Tit, Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Coal Tit, Song Thrush
- ...and many more!
- Calvita vitamin enriched
- Helps young bird's development
- High protein
- Approved by birds
- Fuel birds for longer
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Pinhead Oatmeal, Kibbled Wheat, White Millet, Red Millet, Naked Oats, Sunflower Hearts, Kibbled Peanuts, Kibbled Beans, Linseed, Black Rapeseed, Oyster Shell Grit, Dried Mealworms, Vegetable Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest used within 3 months of opening
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best used with our Peckish 3 port feeder
- Where to site
- Site your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat. Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight. Also suitable for feeding on...
- Tables and The Ground
- How to Use
- To use in bird feeders, simply pour into a Seed feeder. To feed on bird tables, scatter the seed across the table. Also suitable for feeding in tray and ground feeders.
- Feeding Tips
- With food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round. Once you have started to feed the birds it is important to continue this, and develop a routine, as the birds will become reliant upon your help.
- Hygiene
- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing
- Clean dining areas regularly with a mild disinfectant
- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases
Warnings
- Not suitable for human consumption
- Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
Name and address
- Westland Horticulture Limited,
- 14 Granville Industrial Estate,
- Granville Road,
- Dungannon,
- County Tyrone,
- BT70 1NJ.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for human consumption Keep packaging away from children to avoid suffocation
