Nivea Mini Soft Treats Gift Set
Offer
- NIVEA GIFTSET Mini Treats
- Treat someone special with this gorgeous NIVEA miniature treat gift set. It has 3 mini essentials and comes in an attractive mini keepsake rose gold tin, making it an ideal stocking filler. Offering head to toe care, it has everything to help keep skin feeling moisturised and cared for. The perfect gift for Mum, friends, family or secret Santa! The full set contains our NIVEA Soft Moisturising Cream, a highly effective moisturising cream for everyday use on face, hands and body in a handy 25ml tub. Our NIVEA Smooth Care Hand Cream 30ml which visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps to prevent UV-induced age spots with regular use, and our NIVEA Rich Moisture Soft Shower Cream 50ml, a gorgeous shower cream with a mild scent & moisturising almond oil. Looking for that perfect set for her this Christmas, under £10, you've found it.
- NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream
- Made in Thailand.
- NIVEA® Smooth Care Hand Cream
- Made in Germany.
- NIVEA® Rich Moisture Soft Shower Cream
- Made in Germany.
- Tin
- Country of Origin: China
- Material: Tinplate.
- Not suitable for food storage.
- Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
- I chose this just for you
Information
Ingredients
NIVEA® Soft Moisturising Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Myristyl Myristate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum, NIVEA® Smooth Care Hand Cream: Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Palmitate, Octyldodecanol, Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Stearic Acid I Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Arachidic Acid, Myristic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Sodium Carbomer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Trisodium EDTA, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum, NIVEA® Rich Moisture Soft Shower Cream: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Parfum, Glycerin, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyquaternium-7, Citric Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-3 Distearate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
- Birmingham,
- B37 7ES.
Return to
- www.NIVEA.com
