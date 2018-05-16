Whiskas 7+ Pure Delight Poultry Selection 12X85g

Product Description
- Complete Wet Pet Food for Senior Cats 7 Years or Older.
- Whiskas Pure Delight Poultry Collection in Jelly Senior 7+ Wet Cat Food Pouches 12x85g.
- Our Whiskas® Pure Delight cat food in jelly range for senior cats is lovingly prepared with moist, real looking shredded pieces that will keep your cat coming back for more. Naturally, it's irresistibly good, as every recipe has all the nutritional ingredients cats need to be at their beautiful, unique, best. Available in individual 85g WHISKAS® cat food pouches.
- And just so you know, we don't add any artificial colours and preservatives to our cat food.
- These tasty, wet cat food pouches contain delightful wet cat food pieces for an enjoyable and complete meal Specially prepared to give your senior cat everything she naturally needs, Whiskas poultry cat food and fish cat food keep your feline happy and healthy.
- Like a casserole but even more delightful. These wet cat food pouches are lovingly prepared so that each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat.
- Whiskas cat food pouches poultry selection in jelly are irresistibly good, as every wet cat food recipe has all the nutritional ingredients cats need to be at their beautiful, unique, best. Keep your cat happy and healthy with handy single packets of poultry cat food in a variety of flavours and offer them a fresh, wet meal each time.
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality. Whiskas Pure Delight poultry wet cat food provides everything she nutritionally needs for a healthy and happy life. Your cat will love the taste and texture of these special pouches of cat food with delicious flavours.
- Pure Delight poultry cat food in jelly is specifically designed with balanced mineral levels to support a healthy urinary tract. It also contains zinc, taurine and E vitamins.
- At the WHISKAS® brand we love cats for who they really are. That's why we use delicious, nutritious ingredients she'll instinctively love. All WHISKAS® succulent cat food recipes are carefully prepared to give your cat everything she naturally needs, keeping her happy and healthy. Developed by our experts at Waltham, the world's leading authority on petcare and nutrition, each cat food meal is complete and balanced to help you provide the best possible care for your cat. And with our Pure Delight wet cat food varieties, she can enjoy real looking pieces of lovingly prepared cat food everyday.
- Pack size: 1020G
- With iron & B vitamins to keep her agile and full of vitality
- It also contains zinc, taurine and E vitamins
Information
Storage
Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 3 kg 2 1/2, 4 kg 3 1/2, 5 kg 4
- Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg 2 + 10g, 4 kg 2 1/2 + 15g, 5 kg 3 + 15g
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete WHISKAS® wet and dry food.
- 62 kcal / 85 g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.whiskas.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.whiskas.ie
Net Contents
12 x 85g ℮
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (22%, of which 100% Natural*, including 4% Turkey), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals (0.67%), Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 12.0 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 1.2 Crude fibres: 0.20 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium: 0.21 Phosphorus: 0.12 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Taurine: 700 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.5 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.42 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 21.0 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 4.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 33.6 mg Cassia gum: 2795 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (22%, of which 100% Natural*, including 4% Duck), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals (0.67%), Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 12.0 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 1.2 Crude fibres: 0.20 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium: 0.21 Phosphorus: 0.12 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Taurine: 700 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.5 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.42 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 21.0 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 4.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 33.6 mg Cassia gum: 2795 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (22%, of which 100% Natural*, including 4% Chicken), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals (0.67%), Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 12.0 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 1.2 Crude fibres: 0.20 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium: 0.21 Phosphorus: 0.12 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Taurine: 700 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.5 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.42 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 21.0 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 4.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 33.6 mg Cassia gum: 2795 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
- With Chicken
- With Duck
- With Poultry
- With Turkey
Information
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (22%, of which 100% Natural*, including 4% Poultry), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals (0.67%), Various Sugars
Storage
- Best before date: see side. Batch number, Factory Identification Number: see individual pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 12.0 Fat content: 2.0 Inorganic matter: 1.2 Crude fibres: 0.20 Moisture: 83.0 Calcium: 0.21 Phosphorus: 0.12 Vitamin B1: 29.4 mg Vitamin D3: 250 IU Vitamin E: 19.6 mg Taurine: 700 mg Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 1.5 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.42 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 21.0 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 4.2 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 33.6 mg Cassia gum: 2795 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020