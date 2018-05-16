By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Dunkers Cheesy Cones 4 Pack 160G

image 1 of Dairylea Dunkers Cheesy Cones 4 Pack 160G
£ 2.25
£14.07/kg
Each 40 g tub contains
  • Energy365 kJ 87 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.7 g
    14%
  • Sugars2.8 g
    3%
  • Salt0.62 g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 912 kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese dip (7 % fat) with added Calcium and Corn snacks with cheese flavour (20 %).
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Dairylea Dunkers with Cheesy Cones.
  • Dip, dunk, demolish!
  • A good source of calcium
  • Less than 100kcal per tub
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Dairylea Cheese Dip: Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Concentrated Whey (from Milk), Milk Protein, Milk Fat, Inulin, Emulsifying Salt (Polyphosphate), Modified Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Corn Snacks with Cheese Flavour: Corn Flour, Palm Oil, Seasoning [Lactose (from Milk), Salt, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto)], Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated (1°-5°C)Best before: See tub

Number of uses

1 tub = 40 g. Contains 4 tubs

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • To contact us...
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer tub (40 g)%* / Per tub (40 g)
Energy 912 kJ365 kJ
-218 kcal87 kcal4 %
Fat 11 g4.3 g6 %
of which Saturates 6.7 g2.7 g14 %
Carbohydrate 19 g7.8 g3 %
of which Sugars 7.0 g2.8 g3 %
Fibre 1.5 g0.6 g
Protein 9.9 g3.9 g8 %
Salt 1.55 g0.62 g10 %
Calcium 558 mg 70 % of NRV**223 mg 28 % of NRV**
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** Nutrient Reference Value(s) ---

