Kabuto Chilli & Lime Leaf Noodles Meal Kit 150G

Product Description
- A spicy aromatic Thai chicken broth, with ramen noodles and a coconut and lemongrass topping
- Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian inspired flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
- Our brand-new Meal Kits contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are made with high quality authentic Asian ingredients and are handcrafted in the UK.
- Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Light up your meal time with Kabuto Noodles Meal Kits.
- Kabuto Noodle Meal Kits are delicious and filling ramen noodle soups, serving 2 and ready in just 15 minutes.
- This meal kit contains 2 ramen noodle nests, 1 pot of Thai Chilli and Lime Leaf stock paste and 1 pot of coconut and lemongrass topping.
- Kabuto Noodles produce delicious Asian inspired instant noodles and noodle kits made with real and natural ingredients.
- You'll find absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
- “The Ultimate Warrior Leaves No Noodles, Except In His Mind.”
- Green Dot
- Noodle packaging - Widely Recycled
- True warriors always recycle
- Serves dinner for 2 in just 15 minutes
- Just add fresh vegetables and chicken
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
The Noodles 125g - Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, The Paste 25g - Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Lemongrass Puree, Chicken Stock, Salt, Water, Concentrated Onion Juice, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Thai Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Lime Juice Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Spices (Galangal, Cayenne, Ginger, Coriander), Ground Kaffir Lime Leaf, Lemongrass Powder, Chilli Flakes, Coriander Leaf, The Topping 5g - Desiccated Coconut, Roasted Onion Granules, Roasted Garlic Granules, Green Bell Peppers, Coriander Leaf, Ground Ginger, Lemongrass Powder, Salt, Chill Flakes, Sunflower Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Box.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- 1-2 cooked chicken breasts, thinly sliced.
- Fresh vegetables, thinly sliced: a handful each of green beans and baby corn, 1 pak choi, 1 carrot, a sprinkling of coriander.
- A squeeze of fresh lime.
- Or Try:
- Instead of chicken, add cooked prawns.
- Different vegetables: broccoli, spring onions or mushrooms.
- A chopped fresh red chill for extra heat.
- Behold, Samurai, the 3 Steps to Ramen:
- Step 1) Add stock paste to a saucepan, dissolve in 1 litre of boiling water and simmer gently.
- Step 2) Add both noodle nests and chopped vegetables to simmering stock for 3 minutes (ensuring noodles are fully submerged).
- Step 3) Pour contents into 2 bowls, top with sliced cooked chicken and finish with coriander leaves, a squeeze of fresh lime and coconut and lemongrass topping.
- Now you are ready to eat like a Samurai
- This meal kit makes dinner for 2.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kabuto Noodles,
- 34 St. Nicholas St,
- Bristol,
- BS1 1TG.
Return to
- Kabuto Noodles,
- 34 St. Nicholas St,
- Bristol,
- BS1 1TG.
- www.kabutonoodles.com
Net Contents
155g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g*
|Per Serving*
|Energy (kJ)
|164kJ
|941kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|39kcal
|223kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|2.6g
|Of Which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrates
|7.0g
|40.4g
|Of Which Sugars
|0.7g
|4g
|Protein
|1.4g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.28g
|1.6g
|*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020