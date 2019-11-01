Lynx Attract For Her Wash Bag Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- Lynx Attract for Her Wash Bag Gift Set
- Christmas just isn’t Christmas without a Lynx gift set. Lynx iconic and well-loved gift sets help you find your magic at Christmas. There is a Lynx gift set for everyone in your life. An ideal gift for her, Lynx Attract for Her Washbag Gift Set is one of the sweetest Christmas gifts for women for Christmas. It was the first only female Body Spray and Body Wash gift set from Lynx. The spacious washbag contains a body wash a body spray and a luxury shower puff. Attract For Her Body Wash 250ml and matching Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml, are a vibrant mixture of succulent fruit with gentle floral notes for a feminine accord - the perfect Christmas gift set. Help her find her magic with this beautiful yet practical washbag gift set. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long-lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15 cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Attract her this Christmas with Our Lynx Attract for Her Washbag Gift Set.
- Looking for christmas ideas for her? Our Lynx Attract for Her Washbag Gift Set includes Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150 ml, Lynx Attract for Her Shower Gel 250 ml all together in this stylish washbag
- On the Go? The Lynx Attract for Her washbag is perfect for stashing all your toiletries when you are away from home
- Lynx Attract For Her Body spray is a fruity, floral, and woody fragrance designed to keep you feeling and smelling fresh and confident
- Lynx Attract For Her Body spray has a vibrant mixture of succulent fruit fragrance with gentle floral notes
- Lynx Attract For Her shower gel will leave you feeling fresh all day - a must-have in gifts for her
- Lynx Attract For Her shower gel is an ideal stocking filler, secret Santa gift or an all-round affordable gift
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, Parfum, PPG 12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: N/A
Warnings
- Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Lynx Attract for Her Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Lynx Attract for Her Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019