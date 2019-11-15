Alpro Caffe Colombian Coffee & Oat Blend 235Ml

love it
just had my first caffe coffee by alpro , the most injoyable drink so far today well done alpro I love it
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151 kJ / 36 kcal
Oat Base (Water, Oat (7.2%)), Coffee (44%) (Water, Coffee Extract*), Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Potassiumphosphates), Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see base of pack.
235ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|151 kJ / 36 kcal
|Fat
|1.0 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.1 g
|of which Sugars
|5.1 g
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|Protein
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
