Alpro Caffe Colombian Coffee & Oat Blend 235Ml
£ 1.70
£0.72/100ml
100 ml
  • Energy151 kJ 36 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151 kJ / 36 kcal

Product Description

  • Coffee with oat drink.
  • Enjoy plant power
  • Plant-based baristas
  • Colombian coffee & oat blend
  • Single origin arabica
  • Free from dairy
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Vegan
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (7.2%)), Coffee (44%) (Water, Coffee Extract*), Sugar, Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Potassiumphosphates), Natural Flavouring, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Nuts (No Peanuts)

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewed and blended for perfection
  • Enjoy a harmonious experience of subtle oats paired with single origin balanced Colombian coffee that's good in every sense.

Name and address

  • Alpro C.V.A.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,
  • 8560 Wevelgem,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.alpro.com
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • ROI: 1800 992 878

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 151 kJ / 36 kcal
Fat 1.0 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.1 g
of which Sugars 5.1 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 0.2 g
Salt 0.12 g
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients -

love it

5 stars

just had my first caffe coffee by alpro , the most injoyable drink so far today well done alpro I love it

