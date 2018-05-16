Thai Taste Chilli Jam Nam Jim 200Ml

Product Description
- Thai Chilli Jam
- Our Thai Chilli Jam is full of flavour and highly versatile. Use for dipping, marinating or as a dressing. This sauce is the ultimate showcase of Thai cuisine with its perfect balance of spicy, salty, sweet and savoury flavours. Thai Taste... bringing restaurant quality to your kitchen!
- Product may settle over time.
- Chilli rating - 3
- Real Thai
- Real simple
- Highly versatile
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fish Sauce (Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar), Sugar, Dried Chilli (7.2%), Tamarind Paste, Lime Juice, Roasted Rice, Salt, Acidity Regulator; Citric Acid, Distilled Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that also processes Peanuts, Nuts, Shellfish, Soy, Sulphites, Gluten and Sesame Seeds For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 1 months.Best before end: See bottle.
Produce of
Specially manufactured in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Please shake before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Specially manufactured for:
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Return to
- Empire Bespoke Foods Ltd.,
- Middlesex,
- UB5 6AG,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|509 kJ/122 kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|- of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|26g
|- of which sugars
|21g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|7.3g
