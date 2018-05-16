Passage To India Mango Chicken Simmer Sauce 375G

Product Description
- Mango Chicken
- This product has been created with the love and guidance of Passage Foods founder and award winning restauranteur Chris Doutre, whose dream has always been to share the beauty of his native cuisine with the world. - Thanks for being part of it :)
- Ready in 20 Mins
- Chilli rating - 1
- Mild Sauce with Sweet Mango & Smooth Coconut. Just Add Meat or Vegetables
- Smooth & Sweet
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mango Puree (24%), Onion, Spices, Sugar, Garlic, Ginger, Canola Oil, Salt, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Corn Starch, Vinegar, Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Natural Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Food Acid (Citric Acid), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Natural Flavour
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store unopened in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Made in Australia from at least 35% Australian ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Add Some Yoghurt for an Extra Creamy Taste!
Number of uses
Serving per pack: 4, Serving size: 93.8g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
- 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
- Braeside,
- Victoria,
- Australia,
Importer address
- We'd love to hear from you!
- passagefoods.com
- www.passagefoods.com
Net Contents
375g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|476kJ(113kcal)
|446kJ(106kcal)
|Fat
|4.8 g
|4.5 g
|-of which saturates
|1.2 g
|1.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8 g
|12.9 g
|-of which sugars
|9.6 g
|9.0 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|1.9 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|1.7 g
|-
|-
