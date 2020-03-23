Fever Tree Premium Indian Gin & Tonic 275Ml
Product Description
- Premium Indian Gin & Tonic
- Our Premium Indian Gin & Tonic is made with a classic London Dry Gin. This small batch gin has been crafted to perfectly complement our award winning Premium Indian Tonic Water. The result is a delicious & refreshing Gin & Tonic.
- Charles & Tim
- Fever-Tree Co-Founders
- Premium spirit and tonic water
- Uniquely blended
- Small batch London dry gin
- The ultimate gin & tonic
- Pack size: 275ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Gin, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings including Natural Quinine
Alcohol Units
1.7
ABV
6.3% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Warnings
- WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Fevertree Limited,
- 186 - 188 Shepherds Bush Road,
- London,
- W6 7NL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|per 275ml:
|Energy
|287kJ/69kcal
|789kJ/190kcal
Safety information
WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care.
