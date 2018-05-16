The Coconut Collaborative Blueberry Coconut Yogurt 350G

Product Description
- Cultured Coconut Milk Dessert with Fruit.
- Join the coconut revolution...
- Free from dairy but not temptation
- We do delicious, no dairy. Super-thick? Of course. Indulgent creamy? Ohhhh yes. This is a yogurt alternative as it should be - utterly irresistible.
- All hail the mighty coconut
- Dear dairy, we've found someone else. Coconuts are free from gluten and free from you. And did we mention they're full of fatty acids (the good kind!)? 'Cos they are. The total package, they're the greatest.
- A World of Good
- Our yogurt alternatives aren't just a delight for tastebuds. They're better for your whole body too. And have you heard how good they are for our planet? Way better! Plant-based products use 80% less water than dairy, and produce 60% less CO2. Sustainable and scrumptious - hooray for plants.
- Great taste 2018
- Fruit sugars only
- Made with coconut milk
- Thick & creamy
- Made with live cultures
- Dairy and gluten free
- Vegan
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Cultured Coconut Milk (85%) (Coconut Milk (73%) (Coconut Extract 59%, Coconut Water 25%, Water), Coconut Water (23%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Pectin*), Non-Dairy Cultures (S. Thermopilus+L. Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Bifidobacterium Lactis), Blueberry Compote (15%) (Blueberries (50%), Apple Juice Concentrate, Water, Corn Starch, Carrot Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring), *From Fruit
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigeratedStore at <7° C and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best Before See Lid
Recycling info
Tub. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Return to
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|550kJ
|-
|132kcal
|Fat
|10g
|of which Saturates
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|of which Sugars
|6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.04g
