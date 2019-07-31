By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Corned Beef 70G

image 1 of Tesco Deli Corned Beef 70G
£ 0.77
£1.10/100g
One slice
  • Energy331kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 945kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked corned beef slices.
  • Selected cuts of British beef, dry cured and slow cooked for flavour
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: May contain bone.

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (35g)
Energy945kJ / 227kcal331kJ / 79kcal
Fat14.8g5.2g
Saturates6.5g2.3g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein23.0g8.1g
Salt1.6g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: May contain bone.

