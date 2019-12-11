Monty Bojangles Cocoa Truffles Assortment 130G
Offer
Product Description
- An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Including the following Varieties: Chocolatey, Candied Orange Peel and Macaroon Drops & Pistachio Flavour.
- A glistening collection of individually wrapped intensely chocolatey truffles garnered from a mythically enchanting Winter Wanderland
- Weight inclusive of immediate wrappings
- An assortment of cocoa dusted truffles
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Candied Orange Peel (1.5%) (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice), Macaroon Drops (1.5%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Almond Flour, Egg White, Natural Flavours, Raising Agent [Sodium Carbonates]), Cocoa Powder, Natural Pistachio Flavour (1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Barley other Nuts & Sesame
Storage
These winter wanderlands are best stored in a cool dry place away from unicorns.
Produce of
Product of France, packed in the UK
Distributor address
- The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
- Legion House,
- 75 Lower Road,
- Kenley,
- CR8 5NH.
Return to
- Tel: 020 8668 5261
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2439 kJ
|-
|587 kcal
|Fat
|44g
|of which saturates
|38g
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|of which sugars
|39g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.13g
Using Product Information
