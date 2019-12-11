By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Monty Bojangles Cocoa Truffles Assortment 130G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Monty Bojangles Cocoa Truffles Assortment 130G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.33
£2.57/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, Including the following Varieties: Chocolatey, Candied Orange Peel and Macaroon Drops & Pistachio Flavour.
  • For the giddily curious...
  • montybojangles.com
  • So magical were these glittering goodies, I thought I might share with my glorious friends... but then again, I was so enchanted by the brilliance of this wintery scene, I may have to eat them all myself...
  • Tell us all about your latest Adventures
  • info@montybojangles.com
  • Facebook whoismontybojangles
  • Twitter @montybojangles
  • Instagram @montybojangles
  • The curious adventures of Monty Bojangles...
  • A glistening collection of individually wrapped intensely chocolatey truffles garnered from a mythically enchanting Winter Wanderland
  • Weight inclusive of immediate wrappings
  • An assortment of cocoa dusted truffles
  • You're curiously moreish
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Candied Orange Peel (1.5%) (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cane Sugar, Lemon Juice), Macaroon Drops (1.5%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Almond Flour, Egg White, Natural Flavours, Raising Agent [Sodium Carbonates]), Cocoa Powder, Natural Pistachio Flavour (1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Barley other Nuts & Sesame

Storage

These winter wanderlands are best stored in a cool dry place away from unicorns.

Produce of

Product of France, packed in the UK

Distributor address

  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.

Return to

  • The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
  • Legion House,
  • 75 Lower Road,
  • Kenley,
  • CR8 5NH.
  • Tel: 020 8668 5261

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2439 kJ
-587 kcal
Fat 44g
of which saturates 38g
Carbohydrate 41g
of which sugars 39g
Protein 4.1g
Salt 0.13g

