Street Kitchen Jamaican Jerk Chicken 255G

Really authentic! My children love Jerk Chicken an
Really authentic! My children love Jerk Chicken and they said it was the best I've every made!
Onion, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Pineapple, Roasted Bell Peppers, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean Extract, Salt), Water], Herb & Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Red Chili Puree, Corn Starch, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan Gum), Natural Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin), Food Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavour
Store unopened in a cool dry location.
Product of India
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64g
255g
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|523 kJ / 125 kcal
|335 kJ / 80 kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|3g
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|12.2g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|5g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1g
|Salt
|2.8g
|1.8g
