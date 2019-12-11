By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Street Kitchen Jamaican Jerk Chicken 255G

5(1)Write a review
Street Kitchen Jamaican Jerk Chicken 255G
£ 2.90
£1.14/100g

Product Description

  • Jamaican Jerk Chicken Jamaican Scratch Kit
  • The quintessential Jamaican seasoning, full of smoky flavour and perfectly balanced with piquant spices. Just add Chicken.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • All natural
  • Three simple steps
  • Serves 3 - 4 in 20 mins
  • Nice and spicy
  • Also great with beef, pork or seafood
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Onion, Water, Ginger, Garlic, Pineapple, Roasted Bell Peppers, Sugar, Soy Sauce [Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean Extract, Salt), Water], Herb & Spices, Sunflower Oil, White Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Salt, Red Chili Puree, Corn Starch, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan Gum), Natural Colours (Plain Caramel, Curcumin), Food Acid (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store unopened in a cool dry location.

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64g

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside,
  • Victoria,
  • Australia 3195.

Importer address

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,

Return to

  • In EU & UK:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Office 8,
  • 1 Clocktower Park,
  • Long Moor Lane,
  • Liverpool,
  • L10 1LD.
  • Ph: 0151 214 3075
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • In Ireland:
  • Rodrigo Trading,

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy 523 kJ / 125 kcal335 kJ / 80 kcal
Fat 4.7g3g
of which saturates 0.6g<0.5g
Carbohydrate 19g12.2g
of which sugars 7.8g5g
Protein 1.6g1g
Salt 2.8g1.8g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really authentic! My children love Jerk Chicken an

5 stars

Really authentic! My children love Jerk Chicken and they said it was the best I've every made!

