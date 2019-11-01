By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set

Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Beauty Like A Boss Gift Set

£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Beauty Like A Boss Micellar, Mask and Mascara Gift Set for Her
  • For beautiful skin and captivating lashes, with this beauty gift set for her you can Detox like a pro, Cleanse like an expert and Volumise like a queen. Skincare and make up in one perfect gift for her!
  • The Pure Clay Glow Mask is blended with three powerful pure clays and red algae. Together they draw out impurities and exfoliate the skin, leaving skin softer, smoother and brighter. Skin is visibly transformed with a healthy glow. Soft, clean, glowing skin - perfect for that no make-up look.
  • The Micellar Water for normal to dry, sensitive skin is made from purified water, combining micelles in water that capture impurities. Glycerin helps to moisturise and soothe the skin while cleansing.
  • The Miss Baby Roll Mascara provides mega volume, curl and all-day hold. The Mega Curl Roller Brush curls lashes from the root for an instant lash lift. The Quick Mega Volume formula volumises lashes and holds them in a curl all day.
  • A 3-step prep regime kit; detox & cleanse skin, and volumise those lashes

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Pure Clay Glow Mask: Propylene Glycol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, PEG-100 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Seed Powder / Apricot Seed Powder, Perlite, Polysorbate 20, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Moroccan, Lava Clay, Caprylyl Glycol, Xanthan Gum, Montmorillonite, Tocopherol, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, Micellar Normal to Dry: Aqua/Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, Miss Baby Roll Mascara: Aqua / Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Copernicia Cerifera Cera / Carnauba Wax, Ethylene/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Styrene / Acrylates / Ammonium Methacrylate, Copolymer, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Synthetic Beeswax, Bisdiglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polybutene, Cetyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, Glyceryl Dibehenate, Steareth-2, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Acacia Senegal Gum, Tribehenin, Caprylyl Glycol, Glyceryl Behenate, Sodium Dehydro-Acetate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, BHT. [+/- May contain: CI 77499 / Iron Oxides]

Preparation and Usage

  • Step One: Micellar Normal to Dry.
  • Morning and evening, apply a generous amount to a cotton pad. On dry skin, wipe pad all over the face, no need to rub or rinse.
  • Step Two: Pure Clay Glow Mask.
  • On clean skin, apply a thin layer all over the face, 2-3 times a week. Avoid the eyes and lips. Leave to dry for 5-10 minutes, then remove with a wet towel or warm water.
  • Step Three: Baby Roll Mascara.
  • Apply to lashes in upwards motion to top lashes, letting the brush access the base of the eye line. Apply downwards to bottom lashes.

48 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a fab giftset and ideal for any age. The m

5 stars

This is a fab giftset and ideal for any age. The micellar water takes off my makeup really well and leaves my skin feeling smooth after. The mascara is lovely and didn't leave me with panda eyes when I took it off. The mask is fab as I suffer with dry skin it exfoliated my skin really well and left my skin feeling smooth. All in all this is a fab set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This makes a perfect gift for someone. Good qualit

5 stars

This makes a perfect gift for someone. Good quality yet affordable. The face mask left my skin radiant and smooth. Excellent products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a really lovely gift set. I've found the m

5 stars

This is a really lovely gift set. I've found the micellar water doesn't take the mascara off your eyelashes but is very good at taking it off the skin and as a skin cleanser. The mascara is good but I find it takes a while to dry. The red clay mask is great my skin always feels softer after using it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this gift set! So different to others on th

5 stars

I love this gift set! So different to others on the market. Great to have some micellar water in there. Most are either skincare or full glam make up. It's nice to get something more low key. I had always used a different brand for micellar water, but this one is much better! Even on a day when I hadn't worn make up, I could see the benefits on my cotton pad. My skin didn't feel dry and it felt really fresh. The glow mask left my skin feeling really soft and it had a lovely scent. The mascara made my lashes long and fluffy with no clumps. It's really black and I had no flaking during the day. I'll definitely be buying this for family and friends next year. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely gift set! Perfect set of products to get yo

5 stars

Lovely gift set! Perfect set of products to get you ready for the party season! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a wonderful gift set, this would make an idea

5 stars

What a wonderful gift set, this would make an ideal gift for Christmas. Wonderful products, the mascara is one of the best I’ve used, clump free and leaves my lashes looking great. The face mask leaves my skin feeling smooth and the micellar water is a brilliant cleanser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Such a cute gift set. The variety of make up and s

4 stars

Such a cute gift set. The variety of make up and skincare is nice and I like the fact it is all full size products as opposed to miniature, travel sizes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

3 perfect essentials. I love the mask, it leaves m

5 stars

3 perfect essentials. I love the mask, it leaves my skin feeling super soft and cleansed. My pores look smaller. The micellar water does what it says - removes makeup. Not harsh and doesn't leave my skin dry. The mascara is interesting, it fans out my lashes. It is also perfect for the inner corner lashes and bottom lashes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is the perfect little set for Christmas and w

5 stars

This is the perfect little set for Christmas and would make an amazing gift. The micellar water is incredibly gentle on the skin and makes removing my makeup so much easier. I absolutely love the clay mask which helps me achieve a lovely glow with each use. The mascara gives my eyes a natural definition but doesn't look too overdone with little to no fall out. All in all, this is a great little set and I would highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a brilliant gift set. A trio of awesome good

5 stars

What a brilliant gift set. A trio of awesome goodies which I ended up keeping for myself. The mascara gives such awesome results ready for party season. The face mask is perfect for getting skin ready and the micellar water is just the best. I love nothing more than to soothe my skin with this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

