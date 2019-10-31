Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G (200G)

Amazing!
I've only recently found these! I'm in LOVE!! I can't stop buying them. They're so sweet and yummy.
Delicious
Bought these as I am intolerant to wheat and dairy so wanted a treat absolutely delicious would definitely recommend
Had been looking forward to this new recipe, which at last has less sugar, but won’t buy again. Something has gone wrong, or they forgot to taste test it before release.
What a Shame
What have you done Tesco? Where are the really nice Vegan Blackcurrent Cheese Cakes? These strawberry ones have an artificial flavour and a strange consistency top layer, almost like a layer of jelly. Sadly I won't be buying again.
Very synthetic
Very synthetic and nothing like a cheesecake. The taste I can't even describe it was just horrible