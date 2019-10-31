By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G (200G)

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G (200G)
£ 1.75
£0.88/100g
One pot
  • Energy971kJ 231kcal
    12%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates6.8g
    34%
  • Sugars16.2g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 971kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese cake with a biscuit base with a strawberry compote.
  • Gluten free, Wheat free, Milk free, Egg free
  • Gluten free, Wheat free, Milk free, Egg free
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Strawberry (12%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Glucose, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Chicory Fibre, Alcohol, Palm Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Lemon Fibre, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Black Carrot, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Vanilla Beans, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy971kJ / 231kcal971kJ / 231kcal
Fat7.7g7.7g
Saturates6.8g6.8g
Carbohydrate37.4g37.4g
Sugars16.2g16.2g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein2.5g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing!

5 stars

I've only recently found these! I'm in LOVE!! I can't stop buying them. They're so sweet and yummy.

Delicious

5 stars

Bought these as I am intolerant to wheat and dairy so wanted a treat absolutely delicious would definitely recommend

Please try again

1 stars

Had been looking forward to this new recipe, which at last has less sugar, but won’t buy again. Something has gone wrong, or they forgot to taste test it before release.

What a Shame

2 stars

What have you done Tesco? Where are the really nice Vegan Blackcurrent Cheese Cakes? These strawberry ones have an artificial flavour and a strange consistency top layer, almost like a layer of jelly. Sadly I won't be buying again.

Very synthetic

1 stars

Very synthetic and nothing like a cheesecake. The taste I can't even describe it was just horrible

