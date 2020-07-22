By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kabuto Mellow Miso Ramen Noodles Meal Kit 150G

3.3(3)Write a review
Kabuto Mellow Miso Ramen Noodles Meal Kit 150G
£ 3.00
£20.00/kg

Product Description

  • A miso flavoured vegetable broth, with ramen noodles and a furikake topping
  For more information visit kabutonoodles.com or find us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian inspired flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • Our brand-new Meal Kits contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are made with high quality authentic Asian ingredients and are handcrafted in the UK.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Light up your meal time with Kabuto Noodles Meal Kits.
  • Kabuto Noodle Meal Kits are delicious and filling ramen noodle soups, serving 2 and ready in just 15 minutes.
  • This meal kit contains 2 ramen noodle nests, 1 pot of miso broth stock paste and 1 pot of furikake topping. All you need to add is fresh vegetables.
  • Kabuto Noodles produce delicious Asian inspired instant noodles and noodle kits made with real and natural ingredients.
  • You'll find absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodle kit.
  • “The Ultimate Warrior Leaves No Noodles, Except In His Mind.”
  • Green Dot
  • Noodle packaging - Widely Recycled
  • True warriors always recycle
  • Serves dinner for 2 in just 15 minutes
  • Just add fresh vegetables
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

The Noodles 125g - Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, The Paste 25g - Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Concentrated Onion Juice, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), White Miso Powder (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Ground Spices (Ginger, Cayenne, Black Pepper), Garlic Powder, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Leek Powder, Carrot Powder, Carrot Granules, Parsley Flakes, Natural Flavouring, The Topping 5g - White Miso Powder (Rice Koji, Soybeans, Salt, Water), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt), Glucose Powder, Kelp Powder, Demerara Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Parsley Flakes, Carrot Granules, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Box.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Just Add:
  • Fresh vegetables, thinly sliced: a handful each of broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms, spinach and a sprinkling of chives.
  • 100g cubed tofu (optional but recommended).
  • Or Try:
  • Top with sliced cooked chicken, or a soft-boiled egg sliced in half and placed on top.
  • Any vegetables will go well with this; try spring onions and thinly sliced carrots.
  • Shiitake mushrooms taste great, but any mushroom will do.
  • Behold, Samurai, the 3 Steps to Ramen:
  • Step 1) Add stock paste to a saucepan, dissolve in 1 litre of boiling water and simmer gently.
  • Step 2) Add both noodle nests and chopped vegetables to simmering stock for 3 minutes (ensuring noodles are fully submerged).
  • Step 3) Pour contents into 2 bowls, top with cubed tofu (optional, but recommended), finish with chopped chives & furikake topping.
  • Now you are ready to eat like a Samurai
  • This meal kit makes dinner for 2.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.

Return to

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.
  • www.kabutonoodles.com

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g*Per Serving*
Energy (kJ)162kJ933kJ
Energy (kcal)38kcal221kcal
Fat 0.5g3g
Of Which Saturates 0.1g0.4g
Carbohydrates6.9g39.7g
Of Which Sugars 0.6g3.2g
Protein 1.3g7.6g
Salt 0.35g2g
*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack--
This pack contains 2 servings--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Tasteless.

1 stars

Tasteless.

Really convenient product, great taste too!

4 stars

Really convenient product, great taste too!

Great!

5 stars

Tasty without any doubt!

