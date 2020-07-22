Kabuto Mellow Miso Ramen Noodles Meal Kit 150G

Tasteless.
Really convenient product, great taste too!
Great!
Tasty without any doubt!
The Noodles 125g - Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, The Paste 25g - Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Concentrated Onion Juice, Salt, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), White Miso Powder (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Ground Spices (Ginger, Cayenne, Black Pepper), Garlic Powder, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Leek Powder, Carrot Powder, Carrot Granules, Parsley Flakes, Natural Flavouring, The Topping 5g - White Miso Powder (Rice Koji, Soybeans, Salt, Water), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Maltodextrin, Salt), Glucose Powder, Kelp Powder, Demerara Sugar, Yeast Extract, Salt, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Parsley Flakes, Carrot Granules, Sunflower Oil
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Box.
Packed in the UK
This pack contains 2 servings
Box. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Tub. Widely Recycled
155g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g*
|Per Serving*
|Energy (kJ)
|162kJ
|933kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|38kcal
|221kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|3g
|Of Which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrates
|6.9g
|39.7g
|Of Which Sugars
|0.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|7.6g
|Salt
|0.35g
|2g
|*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
