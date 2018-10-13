By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pom Bear Original Crisps 18 Pack 18 X 13G

image 1 of Pom Bear Original Crisps 18 Pack 18 X 13G
£ 3.00
£1.29/100g
Each 13g pack contains
  • Energy287kJ 69kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2209 kJ

Product Description

  • Ready Salted Teddy Shaped Potato Snack
  • Visit Pom-Bear online at www.pom-bear.co.uk
  • Pom-Bear has created these deliciously light & crispy potato snacks that simply melt in your mouth. These bear shaped snacks are great fun to eat and really yummy too!
  • These Pom-Bear snacks are cooked with sunflower oil. They are gluten free and contain no artificial colours or flavours.
  • 287kJ, 69kcal per 13g pack
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 234g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (28%), Potato Starch, Modified Starch, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Paprika Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from bright light.

Number of uses

This multipack contains 18 servings. One serving = 13g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Net Contents

18 x 13g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 13g Pack
Energy 2209 kJ287 kJ
-528 kcal69 kcal
Fat 28 g3.6 g
of which Saturates 2.7 g0.4 g
Carbohydrate 64 g8.3 g
of which Sugars 1.2 g<0.5 g
Fibre 2.4 g<0.5 g
Protein 3.2 g<0.5 g
Salt 1.7 g0.22 g

