Alpro No Added Sugar Raspberry & Apple Yogurt 400G

Product Description
- Fermented soya product, raspberry-apple, with added calcium and vitamins.
- Alpro More Fruits No Added Sugars Apple & Raspberry is packed full of intense apples and raspberries without any of the added sugars! Sweetened only by the natural sugars already inside our luscious cherries and naturally low in fat and is the perfect in-between snack. 100% plant based and a great source of plant protein.
- Naturally low in fat
- Source of calcium
- Source of plant protein
- Only sugars from fruit
- No added sugars, contains naturally occurring sugars
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No sweeteners
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Raspberry (10.8%) (Juice from Concentrate (5.8%), Fruit (5%)), Hulled Soya Beans (9.5%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (7.6%), Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Stabiliser (Pectins), Natural Flavouring, Corn Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Sea Salt, Carrot Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Do not freeze. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in EU
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
- UK 0333 300 0900
- ROI 1800 992 878
- Info@alprohelpline.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|243 kJ / 58 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|- Saturates
|0.3 g
|- mono-unsaturates
|0.4 g
|- poly-unsaturates
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8 g
|- Sugars
|4.4 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|- D
|0.75 µg (15%*)
|- E
|0.00 mg (0%*)
|- C
|0.00 mg (0%*)
|- Thiamin
|0.00 mg (0%*)
|- Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg (15%*)
|- B12
|0.38 µg (15%*)
|- Calcium
|120 mg (15%*)
|Lactose
|nil
|Sodium
|0.04 g
|of which
|-
|of which
|-
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|* of the nutrient reference values (NRVs)
|-
