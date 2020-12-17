By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Ilchester Mexicana Hot Cheddar Cheese 450G

£ 5.00
£11.12/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar Cheese with Mixed Peppers
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Red, Green and Jalapeno Peppers (3%), Mexican Style Seasoning (Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dried Peppers, Tomato Granules, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract; Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Somerton Road,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy1644kJ/396kcal
Fat31.1g
(of which saturates18.9g)
Carbohydrate4.7g
(of which sugars0.6g)
Protein23.7g
Salt1.88g

