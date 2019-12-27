Aptamil Sensavia Follow On Milk 6-12 Months 800G

Product Description
- Follow on Milk 6-12 Months
- As part of a varied and balanced weaning diet.
- Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk, based on partially hydrolysed milk protein, from 6-12 months
- Vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Iron to support normal cognitive development
- Calcium needed for normal growth and development of bone
- Essential Fatty Acids (ALA & LA) for normal growth and development. Benefit obtained from a daily intake of 2g ALA and 10g LA
- GOS/FOS (9:1) a blend of Galacto and Frocto-oligoaccharides
- Moving to stage 3:
- Aptamil® Sensavia® Growing Up Milk
- Tailored with milk protein broken into smaller pieces for toddlers 1-2 years
- Do not use if your baby has been diagnosed with cow's milk allergy.
- Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts are devoted to bringing you and your baby the latest discoveries our research has to offer. Inspired by 40 years of breastmilk research, we have developed Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk, a tailored formulation for babies from 6-12 months, based on partially hydrolysed milk protein, where the milk protein has been broken into smaller pieces.
- Due to the blend of ingredients you may notice a change in your baby's stool consistency (looser) and colour (greener). This is perfectly normal and temporary.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contents may settle in transit.
- Tailored with milk protein broken into smaller pieces
- Pack size: 0.8kg
Information
Ingredients
Partially Hydrolysed Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Single Cell Oil), Starch, Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Citric Acid Ester of Mono- & Diglycerides, Soy Lecithin), Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS), Potassium Dihydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Fish Oil, Vitamin C, Choline Chloride, Taurine, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Inositol, Uridine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Cytidine 5'-Monophosphate, Adenosine 5'-Monophosphate, Inosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, L-Carnitine, Nicotinamide, Guanosine 5'-Monophosphate Sodium Salt, Pantothenic Acid, Biotin, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodine, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin K1, Sodium Selenite
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store powder in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation and Feeding guide
- Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your baby ill.
- After 6 months, once weaning is established, we recommend giving your baby about 1 pint (500-600ml) per day. Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk is tailored to help meet the nutritional needs of infants from 6 to 12 months. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- No of beakers: 1 beaker, No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.9g): 7, Quantity of water per feed: 210ml, 7fl oz
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- 1 Wash hands and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturer's instructions. Boil 1 litre of freshly run water. Leave kettle to cool for 30 minutes and no longer. Measure the required amount of water (refer to feeding guide) into a sterilised beaker. Be careful of scalding. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 2 Using the scoop provided, level off the powder with the built in leveller. Do not press/heap the powder.
- 3 Add the correct measure of powder to the water. Adding too many or too few scoops can be harmful. Replace lid on beaker.
- 4 Shake vertically and vigorously (for 10 seconds) until powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool under running tap. Check temperature of feed. Feed immediately.
- Important feeding and storage advice
- Make up each feed as required. For hygiene reasons do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours. Do not heat feeds in a microwave: hot spots may occur and cause scalding. Never add extract scoops or anything else to your baby's feed. Never leave your baby alone during feeding. If the milk separates, shake the beaker vigorously to mix and use as normal.
Warnings
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, healthy visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs.
- When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- DO NOT USE IF YOUR BABY HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COW'S MILK ALLERGY.
Name and address
Lower age limit
6 Months
Upper age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|%LRV*
|Energy
|285 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|Fat
|3 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|of which, unsaturates
|1.6 g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.013 g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.006 g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.006 g
|of which, EFAs△
|0.457 g
|- Linoleic acid (LA)
|0.385 g
|- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)
|0.072 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4 g
|of which, sugars
|6.9 g
|of which, lactose
|6.7 g
|Fibre
|0.6 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|Vitamin A
|60 µg-RE
|15%
|Vitamin D3
|1.4 µg
|20%
|Vitamin E
|1.1 mg
|22%
|Vitamin K1
|5.1 µg
|43%
|Vitamin C
|9.5 mg
|21%
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.051 mg
|10%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.12 mg
|17%
|Niacin (B3)
|0.45 mg
|6%
|Pantothenic acid
|0.35 mg
|12%
|Vitamin B6
|0.04 mg
|6%
|Folic Acid
|8.5 µg
|7%
|Vitamin B12
|0.08 µg
|10%
|Biotin
|1.8 µg
|18%
|Sodium
|25 mg
|6%
|Potassium
|78 mg
|8%
|Chloride
|43 mg
|9%
|Calcium
|62 mg
|11%
|Phosphorus
|35 mg
|6%
|Magnesium
|5.4 mg
|7%
|Iron
|1.1 mg
|14%
|Zinc
|0.54 mg
|11%
|Copper
|0.042 mg
|8%
|Manganese
|0.009 mg
|1%
|Fluoride
|<0.006 mg
|Selenium
|1.5 µg
|8%
|Iodine
|13 µg
|16%
|L-carnitine
|1 mg
|Choline
|10 mg
|Inositol
|3.4 mg
|Taurine
|5.6 mg
|GOS/FOS◇
|0.8 g
|Nucleotides
|3.3 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|*% Labelling Reference Values
|-
|-
|† Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|-
|△ Essential Fatty Acids
|-
|-
|◇ Galacto-oligosaccharides / Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
|-
Safety information
Important notice Breastfeeding is best for babies. Aptamil® Sensavia® Follow On Milk is only for babies over 6 months, as part of a mixed diet. It should not be used as a breastmilk substitute before 6 months. The decision to start weaning including the use of this product before 6 months should be made only on the advice of a doctor, midwife, healthy visitor, public health nurse, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care, based on baby's individual needs. When bottle feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night. DO NOT USE IF YOUR BABY HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH COW'S MILK ALLERGY.
