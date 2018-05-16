Dreamies Salmon Adult Cat Treats Tub 350G

Product Description
- Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
- DREAMIES™ are the irresistible cat treats your cat will love.
- Dual textured cat treat for your pet
- Dreamies cat pockets with Salmon in a Mega Tub 350g
- Less than 2kcal in every treat for your cat
- Cat treats contains no artificial flavours
Cats go mad for the irresistible taste of Dreamies cat treats. Deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside.
- Your cat will enjoy the enticing taste of dual textured cat treat pockets, such as Beef Dreamies, Cheese Dreamies, Chicken Dreamies and Salmon Dreamies
- Just like a healthy meal, Dreamies pockets contain vitamins and minerals and no artificial flavours, so you can feel confident rewarding your cat with Dreamies treats for cats
- Delicious food pockets in varieties such as Beef cat treats, Cheese cat treats, Chicken cat treats and Salmon cat treats will ensure they stay keen and interested
- Dreamies pockets: treats for cats are available in 7 deliciously tasty varieties: Chicken, Beef, Duck, Salmon, Cheese, Turkey and Tuna flavour
The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled.
- The irresistible, dreamiest combination of taste and texture in Dreamies crunchy cat snack, means your cats will do anything for the great taste of Dreamies treats!
- These dual textured cat treats are morsels of cat food, with a crunch and flavour that is irresistible to cats
- Dreamies cat treat pockets are deliciously crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside
- With only 2 kcal in every cat treat, rewarding regular treats for cats will keep your feline friend healthy and happy
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (including 4% Salmon), Minerals
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding instructions: For adult cats feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.dreamiestreats.co.uk
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.mars.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents (%):
|Protein:
|31.0
|Fat content:
|21.0
|Inorganic matter:
|10.0
|Crude fibres:
|1.7
|Energy:
|416 kcal/100 g
|Additives
|per kg:
|Vitamin A:
|6460 IU
|Vitamin B1:
|9.9 mg
|Vitamin B2:
|16.9 mg
|Vitamin B6:
|4.4 mg
|Vitamin D3:
|713 IU
|Vitamin E:
|115 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:
|26.7 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|43.4 mg
|Potassium iodine:
|2.2 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|193 mg
|Antioxidants and Colourants:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
Safety information
To avoid suffocation, keep bags away from babies, young children and pets.
