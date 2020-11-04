Tesco Finest Turkey Feast Sandwich

- Energy2245kJ 534kcal27%
- Fat16.8g24%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars15.0g17%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ
Product Description
- British turkey breast with pork and onion stuffing, mayonnaise, port and cranberry sauce and British smoked bacon in sage and cranberry bread.
- Succulent British stock basted turkey and Beechwood smoked bacon with pork & stage stuffing, port and cranberry sauce and mayonnaise on soft sage and cranberry bread.
- British turkey, smoked bacon and pork & sage stuffing with port and cranberry sauce on a sage and cranberry bread
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, British Turkey Breast (17%), Pork & Onion Stuffing [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Kibbled Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Salt, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Yeast, Clove, British Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Water, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Port, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Sage, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cranberry Juice, Palm Oil, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Yeast Extract, Kelp, Shiitake Mushroom, Tomato Purée.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British turkey and pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2245kJ
|1002kJ
|534kcal
|238kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|7.5g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|66.8g
|29.8g
|Sugars
|15.0g
|6.7g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|26.7g
|11.9g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
