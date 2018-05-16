Street Kitchen Chettinad Coconut Chicken Curry 255G

Product Description
- Coconut Chicken Chettinad Indian Curry Kit
- A coconut based sauce that provides a rich depth of flavour and fragrant high notes in every bite. Just add Meat or Vegetables.
- Chilli rating - 1
- All natural
- Three simple steps
- Serves 3 - 4 in 20 mins
- Just a hint of spice
- Also great with beef, seafood or vegetables
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Ginger, Tomatoes, Garlic, Herb & Spices, Onion, Desiccated Coconut (3%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Vinegar, Natural Flavour, Food Acids (Citric & Lactic Acids), Natural Colours (Paprika & Turmeric Oleoresins), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten
Storage
Store unopened in a cool dry location
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
Servings per package: 4, Serving size: 64g
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
- 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
- Braeside,
- Victoria,
- Australia 3195.
Importer address
- In EU & UK:
- Worldwide Food Associates,
- Office 8,
- 1 Clocktower Park,
- Long Moor Lane,
- Liverpool,

- In EU & UK:
- Worldwide Food Associates,
- Office 8,
- 1 Clocktower Park,
- Long Moor Lane,
- Liverpool,
- L10 1LD.
- Ph: 0151 214 3075
- www.wwfa.co.uk
- sales@wwfa.co.uk
- In Ireland:
- Rodrigo Trading,
Net Contents
255g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|523 kJ / 124 kcal
|335 kJ / 80 kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|4g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|10g
|of which sugars
|3g
|2g
|Protein
|3g
|2g
|Salt
|2.3g
|1.5g
