Kiddylicious Mac & Cheese With Vegetable 180G

Product Description
- Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce with vegetables
- Use as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- No added sugar or salt*
- *We don't add any salt to our Mac & Cheese but there's salt present in cheese as a natural preservative.
- For busy parents who want to feed their little ones delicious and nutritious meals we have created a collection of family favourites which taste just as good as homemade. Perfect for little ones exploring new tastes and textures, our range includes something for everyone.
- From layered lasagnes to comforting hotpots, with absolutely no added sugar or salt: amazing taste is at the heart of everything we create.
- Sally
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- It's delicious
- Textured for chewing
- 1 of 5 a day
- BPA free
- Source of protein
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for... Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (28%) (Sweetcorn Purée, Carrots, Butternut Squash), Cooked Macaroni (28%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Cheddar Cheese (11%) (Milk), Single Cream (6%) (Milk), Cornflour
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store flat in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened, eat immediately. Natural separation may occur - don't worry just stir. Not suitable for freezing.For best before end date please see film lid.
Produce of
Kiddylicious Mac & Cheese lovingly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Heating instructions
- Best served warm but can be enjoyed at room temperature too.
- Remove sleeve and pierce film.
- Gently warm in the microwave.
- Spoon into a bowl, stir and enjoy - always test the temperature before serving to your little one.
- Do not heat in an oven. Do not reheat.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Mac & Cheese is developed specifically for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying this meal.
Name and address
- The Kids Food Company Ltd.,
- Po Box 926,
- Amersham,
- HP6 9JL.
Return to
- kiddylicous.com
Lower age limit
9 Months
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 180g serving
|Energy (kJ)
|477
|859
|Energy (kcal)
|114
|205
|Fat (g)
|3.8
|6.8
|(of which saturates) (g)
|2.5
|4.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|14.0
|25.2
|(of which sugars) (g)†
|1.5
|2.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.7
|3.1
|Protein (g)
|5.0
|9.0
|Salt (g)
|0.3
|0.54
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
KIDDY CARE: Kiddylicious Mac & Cheese is developed specifically for children from 9 months. Always supervise young children whilst they're enjoying this meal.
