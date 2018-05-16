Kopparberg Premium Cider With Mixed Fruit 5L Keg

Product Description
- Swedish Apple Cider with a taste of Raspberry & Blackcurrant.
- Sweden's original cider brand; made in our family owned brewery in Kopparberg Town in the heart of the country. The juice of blackcurrant and raspberries are added to our Apple Cider to deliver a truly unique, fruity taste, rich in colour and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we did making it for you! Skål! (Cheers!)
- Swedish premium cider
- Pack size: 5l
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
20
4.0% vol
Beer
Ambient
Best Before, See Top of Keg
- Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
- 714 82 Kopparberg,
- Sweden.
- www.kopparbergs.se
18 Years
5l
