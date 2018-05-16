Product Description
- Dove Perfect Pampering Duo Gift Set
- "Sometimes you need to take a little time for yourself, and the shower can be a great place to catch up on those moments of 'me time'. With the right body wash, it can be a place to nourish your skin, too. The Dove Perfectly Pampering Duo gift sets are the perfect Christmas presents to make sure that the women in your life can have a moment of relaxation and quiet this Christmas season.
- Let her indulge her senses with the Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla body wash while she cares for her skin. Made with 100% gentle cleansers, no sulfates and pH balanced, Dove is gentle to skin's microbiome – its living protective layer.
- The mild formula of Dove Silk Glow body wash will give her the gift of soft, radiant skin. The gentle formula helps your skin maintain its natural moisture while showering and leaves you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower.
- The body washes in this gift set is formulated with NutriumMoisture technology which nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin and delivers skin-natural nutrients to help your skin retain its natural moisture.
- Just squeeze a generous amount of your Dove body wash onto the luxurious shower puff or your hands and smooth the rich lather over your skin before rinsing.
- Give this gift set to all the women in your life."
- The Dove Perfect Pampering Duo gift sets contain the Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla body wash 225 ml, Dove Silk Glow body wash 225 ml, and a luxury Dove Shower Puff
- The Dove Purely Papering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla body wash indulges your senses, and gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- The Dove Silk Glow body wash has a gentle formula that nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin, giving you glowing, silky smooth skin
- These gifts for her also contain a gift Dove Shower Puff that will give you a luxurious cleansing experience
- The Dove Purely Pampering Duo gift set, formulated with NutriumMoisture technology to give your skin the nutrients that it needs to feel soft, healthy, and beautiful, make the perfect Christmas gifts
- These gift sets are designed to give you a perfect pampering shower, so you can feel refreshed and radiant
Dove Silk Glow Body Wash: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Shea Butter & Warm Vanilla Body Wash:Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140
United Kingdom
- CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
