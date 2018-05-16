Ors Olive Oil 12-N-1 Style Creme Gel 227G

Product Description
- Olive Oil 12-n-1 Style Defining Crème Gel with Avocado Oil
- ORS™ brings the power of nourishing Olive Oil with all the hydrating moisture of tropical Avocado Oil. This luscious crème gel delivers high definition styling and hold, without the crunch. Avocado Oil helps seal in needed moisture so you can Free-Style as many ways as you can imagine. The citrus fragrance is refreshing and euphoric. Helps your hair stay fresh. Non-greasy, built-in moisture. No crunch. No alcohol. Spreads easily.
- Curls, 2-Strand Twists, Coils, Afros, Twist Outs, Bantu Knots, Rod Sets, Cornrows, Ponytails, Tapered Styles, Waves and Sculpted Updo's
- For conditioning
- Long lasting hold
- Pack size: 227G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Polyethylene (and) Polyvinylpyrrolidone (and) Sodium Polyacrylate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, VP/VA Copolymer, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax (and) Sodium Polyacrylate, Vinyl Caprolactam (and) PVP (and) Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Petrolatum PVP, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hexylene Glycol, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopheryl Acetate, Disodium EDTA, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Caramel, Limonene, Citral, Linalool, Citronellol
Storage
Store in cool dry place at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Section hair with fingertips or a grooming tool, apply sparingly to damp or dry hair. Style as desired. (Spreads easily.)
Warnings
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES AND ANY OPEN/IRRITATED SKIN. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WITH WATER. HAIR IS FLAMMABLE. FLAMMABILITY IS INCREASED WHEN WEARING LEAVE-ON PRODUCTS OF THIS TYPE. KEEP AWAY FROM SPARKS, FLAMES OR LIT TOBACCO PRODUCTS AT ALL TIMES. IF INGESTED, CONSULT A MEDICAL PRACTITIONER. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
Distributor address
- Namasté Laboratories, L.L.C.,
- Chicago,
- IL 60607.
Net Contents
227g
Safety information
