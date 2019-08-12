By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo 680Ml

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo 680Ml
£ 5.50
£0.81/100ml

  • Herbal Essences
  • Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration. Herbal Essences Hello Hydration deep moisturising shampoo and conditioner replenishes moisture to your thirsty tresses. Soak it up and flood your senses with exotic coconut essences. Talk about beautifully moisturised locks. Use with Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Conditioner.
  • Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration
  • Moitsturising Shampoo for dry and damaged hair
  • With coconut essences
  • Parabens, Paraffin and Gluten free, pH balanced
  • Colour treated hair safe
  • Lush hydrated hair
  • This conditioner is made in a factory that matches electricity with renewable wind credits
  • 0% Manufacturing Waste to Landfill
  • Pack size: 680ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Dimethicone, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Propylene Glycol, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, CI 42090, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Apply generously, lather, then rinse. Follow with Herbal Essences Conditioner.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Excellent!

5 stars

Oh my days, the smell of this shampoo is just amazing! Every time I wish my hair I can smell the fragrance. My hair felt so clean and it removed all of my styling products better than any other shampoo that I've tried

Great!

4 stars

Great shampoo lovely fragrance works well to rehydrate dry hair especially along with the conditioner

Excellent!

5 stars

A great product for use for myself and daughter, very reasonable price and smells lovely.

Excellent!

5 stars

I thought I’d try this new product for a change on my coloured hair which is a bit dry. It left my hair silky smooth and smelling lovely.

