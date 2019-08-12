Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo 680Ml

Excellent!
Oh my days, the smell of this shampoo is just amazing! Every time I wish my hair I can smell the fragrance. My hair felt so clean and it removed all of my styling products better than any other shampoo that I've tried
Great!
Great shampoo lovely fragrance works well to rehydrate dry hair especially along with the conditioner
Excellent!
A great product for use for myself and daughter, very reasonable price and smells lovely.
Excellent!
I thought I’d try this new product for a change on my coloured hair which is a bit dry. It left my hair silky smooth and smelling lovely.