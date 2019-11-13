Rosedene Farms Small Apple Pack

Clearer description on type of apple
Thought I would get gala apple looking at photo received Granny Smiths which are sour
Excellent apples been buying them for months
Great product great value
Great quality great price, just need to be in no plastic and they'd be perfect.
Small sweet apple, good size to put it in your handbag or lunch box
Unless you say the type of apple this information is kind of useless.
Very poor quality. Tired, musty and unpleasant. If someone had these as an introduction to apples it would put them off for ever.