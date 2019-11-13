By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Rosedene Farms Small Apple Pack

3.5(6)Write a review
Rosedene Farms Small Apple Pack
£ 0.69
£0.14/each
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Apples.
  • Quality picked fruit

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

Keep in the fridge.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

Minimum 5

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.8g11.8g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Clearer description on type of apple

2 stars

Thought I would get gala apple looking at photo received Granny Smiths which are sour

Excellent apples been buying them for months

5 stars

Excellent apples been buying them for months

Great product great value

5 stars

Great quality great price, just need to be in no plastic and they'd be perfect.

Small sweet apple, good size to put it in your han

5 stars

Small sweet apple, good size to put it in your handbag or lunch box

Unless you say the type of apple this information

2 stars

Unless you say the type of apple this information is kind of useless.

Very poor quality. Tired, musty and unpleasant. If

2 stars

Very poor quality. Tired, musty and unpleasant. If someone had these as an introduction to apples it would put them off for ever.

Usually bought next

Suntrail Red Grapes 400G

£ 0.85
£2.13/kg

New

Rosedene Farms Small Pear Pack 550G

£ 0.66
£1.20/kg

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

£ 1.40
£11.20/kg

Rosedene Farms Blueberries 125G

£ 1.09
£8.72/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here